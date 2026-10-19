Rafeeq, Qatar's National Super App, Stands With Young Ahmad Until His Treatment Is Fully Funded

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Rafeeq, Qatar's first all-in-one national champion super app and a Qatari national technology company, has launched a special live broadcast across its official Instagram, TikTok and X accounts to support Ahmad, a young boy on a long and costly treatment journey, and has pledged to keep the broadcast running until the full cost of his treatment, approximately QAR 10.2 million, is secured.

The live stream went on air on Saturday, 17 October at 3:00 pm. Rafeeq is hosting Ahmad on the broadcast alongside two of Qatar's most popular content creators, Ahmad Pato and Ali Shamso, who are co-hosting the stream. Unlike a conventional fundraising appeal with a fixed end time, Rafeeq has committed that the broadcast will not close until the target is met, turning a single live session into a sustained, nationwide campaign that invites everyone in Qatar to stand with Ahmad.

According to the estimate issued by his treating hospital, the cost of Ahmad's treatment exceeds QAR 10.2 million, the vast majority of it for the specialised medical equipment, supplies and medication his care requires. By opening its platforms, audience and partner network to Ahmad's cause, Rafeeq is turning the reach of a national digital platform into real, tangible support for one child and his family.

Rafeeq is providing the production, channels and promotion behind the broadcast, and is mobilising its community of customers, partner businesses and creators to share the stream and contribute. Donations are being collected in partnership with Thani Humanitarian Organization, directly through the Rafeeq app: users simply open the Charity section, select the Thani Humanitarian tab and choose Ahmad's case to contribute.

The initiative reflects the values on which Rafeeq was founded: a Qatari company built to serve every home in the country, carrying forward the spirit of solidarity and compassion that defines Qatari society.

How to Support

Watch the live broadcast on Rafeeq's official accounts, @gorafeeq, on Instagram, TikTok and X; donate in the Rafeeq app under Charity › Thani Humanitarian › Ahmad's case; and share the stream with family and friends. Every contribution, whatever its size, brings Ahmad one step closer to completing his treatment.

Rafeeq Ahmad Pato Ali Shamso