AI, Digital Resilience In Focus At Axis' Milipol Qatar 2026 Showcase

MENAFN - Gulf Times) AI, digital resilience and integrated security will be among the key areas of focus for Axis Communications at Milipol Qatar 2026, as organisations increasingly seek connected technologies to strengthen protection and improve operational efficiency, according to Mohammed Hoteit, regional sales manager, Eastern Gulf at Axis Communications.

Speaking ahead of the exhibition, which will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from October 20 to 22, Hoteit said the event provides an important platform for stakeholders to explore emerging technologies, exchange expertise and develop partnerships in the security sector.

He said organisations are moving beyond standalone security products towards integrated, open-platform systems that connect video surveillance, access control, network audio and other technologies.

“Security by design and integrated security are now critical for organisational resilience. By building and investing in comprehensive ecosystems, organisations open the door to future growth and prosperity,” Hoteit said.

Digital resilience in focus

Axis will place digital resilience at the centre of its participation in Milipol Qatar 2026, highlighting the importance of incorporating cybersecurity into the design, installation and management of physical security infrastructure.

Hoteit said compliance, secure system architecture and the ability to integrate different technologies were important considerations when developing security solutions for organisations with diverse operational requirements.

Visitors will learn more about Axis's secure-by-design approach, including features such as signed firmware and privacy masking, which support device security and responsible management of surveillance footage.

AI will also feature prominently, with the company showcasing technologies that can help organisations analyse video data, improve situational awareness and support operational decision-making.

According to Hoteit, network security systems can deliver value beyond conventional surveillance by providing insights that help organisations understand activity, improve processes and use resources more efficiently.

Protecting critical infrastructure

Critical infrastructure protection will be another area of focus, particularly for industries that require specialised monitoring and security technologies.

Axis will showcase solutions including thermal cameras, explosion-protected devices, radar and pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras to demonstrate how different technologies can be integrated to support monitoring and perimeter protection in demanding environments.

The company will also highlight network audio solutions for announcements, real-time communication and alerts, alongside body-worn cameras that support field personnel through video capture and evidence management.

Hoteit said an integrated approach allows organisations to combine multiple technologies within a connected system, helping them address operational requirements while retaining flexibility for future upgrades.

“Partnership plays a big part in delivering solutions that are open and scalable and that address organisations' key security and operational needs,” he said.

Interactive technology showcase

Axis will feature demonstration pods at its stand, allowing visitors to explore its product portfolio and see how different technologies work together in practical applications showcase will include network cameras, audio speakers, body-worn cameras, access control systems and environmental sensors.

Among the featured products will be the AXIS D2123-VE Radar, which provides wide-area detection and AI-powered classification and can be integrated with selected Axis PTZ cameras AXIS Q6300-E Panoramic Camera, equipped with multiple sensors, will demonstrate multidirectional imaging, while the AXIS W120 Body Worn Camera offers features including on-demand streaming and location tracking. The latter can be integrated with compatible video and evidence management systems.

Hoteit said hands-on demonstrations would help visitors understand the capabilities of the technologies and how they could be applied to different security requirements will participate in the exhibition alongside regional distributor 360 Security Systems, which was appointed the company's country distributor in 2026 and provides security system design and integration services.

Other participating partners include PowerStack, which offers solar-powered infrastructure for security and monitoring equipment, and AerVision, a provider of AI-powered video analytics's AerWatch platform includes capabilities such as object and behaviour detection, multi-camera tracking, occupancy analytics and automated event detection.

Hoteit said collaboration with technology partners helps bring together complementary capabilities to develop integrated solutions suited to organisations' operational needs can meet the Axis team and explore its technologies at stand S009 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from October 20 to 22.