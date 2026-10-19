Guinea Marks 68Th Independence Day

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The embassy of the Republic of Guinea in Qatar celebrated the country's 68th Independence Day with a reception at the Drama Theatre of Katara Cultural Village.

The event was attended by senior Qatari officials, diplomats, representatives of international organisations and members of the Guinean community.

Addressing the gathering, Thierno Abdoulaye Sow, Ambassador of Guinea to Qatar, recalled the country's independence on October 2, 1958, following a struggle marked by significant sacrifices. Guinea became the first independent French-speaking country in sub-Saharan Africa, paving the way for other African nations to gain independence.

He paid tribute to the country's national heroes and martyrs, stressing the importance of preserving their legacy for future generations.

On behalf of General Mamadi Doumbouya, President of the Republic of Guinea, the ambassador conveyed greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and expressed appreciation for Qatar's diplomatic efforts to promote peace, dialogue and stability in the Middle East and beyond.

He reaffirmed Guinea's commitment to strengthening its relations with Qatar, with further cooperation envisaged across political, economic, cultural and scientific fields.

This year's Independence Day theme,“Drawing Inspiration from the Past to Build the Future Together: Our Youth”, highlighted the role of young people in the country's development. The ambassador noted that youth account for nearly 70% of Guinea's population and represent a major force for innovation and economic and social transformation.

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Ambassador Thierno Abdoulaye Sow (fourth from left) with officials at the event.

He said the Guinean government had placed young people and the diaspora at the centre of its development priorities.

Highlighting Guinea's economic prospects, Sow pointed to the Simandou 2040 programme and the development of the Simandou iron ore project, which represents an investment of $20bn. The project includes a 760km multi-purpose railway corridor connecting the mining area to the deep-water port of Morébaya.

The project is expected to support infrastructure development, create employment and contribute to skills development. He cited International Monetary Fund projections indicating that Simandou could increase Guinea's gross domestic product by 26% by 2030, with economic growth projected at 11.6% in 2027.

The ambassador also highlighted investments in alumina refining by major international companies, alongside plans to develop pellet and steel production facilities to increase local processing and value addition in the mining sector.

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The celebration highlighted the role of youth in Guinea's development, in line with this year's Independence Day theme.

The Simandou Mining Summit, scheduled for November 11–14, 2026, will provide a platform to promote investment and international partnerships, he said. He also highlighted the Nimba Gold Refinery project as part of the country's efforts to expand domestic mineral processing.

Beyond mining, Guinea offers opportunities in agriculture, agro-industry and livestock farming. The ambassador cited more than 13.7 million hectares of identified arable land and an extensive network of waterways, which have earned the country the description“Water Tower of West Africa”.

Concluding his address, the ambassador thanked his diplomatic team and the Guinean community in Qatar for their support in organising the celebrations. He described the diaspora as an important link between Guinea and its host country and a contributor to the nation's development.