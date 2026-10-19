'Qatar Advances In Global Human Development And Quality Of Life'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar continues to make significant strides in global human development and quality of life, reflecting the nation's commitment to comprehensive progress, an official said at the Qatar Population Day 2026 held yesterday.

“Enhancing quality of life in the State of Qatar lies at the heart of our comprehensive development journey,” said the Secretary-General of the National Planning Council (NPC) and Chairman of the Permanent Population Committee, H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa.“Through Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, the human, social, economic and environmental dimensions of development come together to build a prosperous society in which people enjoy high levels of well-being and quality of life.”

The Permanent Population Committee at NPC hosted the annual event under the theme 'Population and Quality of Life in a Changing World: For Better Health and a Sustainable Future,' in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The event was attended by the Minister of Public Health, H E Mansour bin Ibrahim Al-Mahmoud, and the Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Jocelyn Fenard, in addition to market analysts, policy-makers, and representatives of entities in the region.

Minister Al-Mahmoud described healthy longevity as a lifestyle goal shaped by diverse factors, such as psychological well-being, family support, balanced nutrition, and environmental conditions.

The Minister stressed the importance of cooperation and integration between government entities and the private sector to promote healthy longevity.

He also highlighted the significance of the statistics and data provided by NPC in supporting future planning and affirmed MoPH's commitment to supporting these aspects and enhancing preventive healthcare services from childhood to old age.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event, Fenard highlighted Qatar's regional role in promoting policies that address the needs and well-being of different population groups, stressing the importance of dignity, social inclusion and evidence-based planning as demographic trends evolve.

“Qatar's contribution extends beyond population matters to include a focus on the needs and well-being of specific population groups,” Fenard said. For instance, in 2025, Qatar hosted a workshop on the human rights-based approach to implementing regional strategies and policies.”

The representative remarked on Qatar's development achievements over recent decades, noting that the country's progress in education, healthcare and human development had been guided by the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Fenard said,“Qatar's population has grown considerably since 1990, while projections point to a significant increase in the proportion of older persons in the coming decades.”

“These changes will require policies that respond not only to population numbers but also to the changing needs of people throughout their lives,” he added.

The national event is observed annually to promote dialogue on population issues in line with sustainable goals while bolstering the development of national policies and building a healthy society.