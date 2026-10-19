National Sport Day 2027 To Be Held During Ramadan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Sport Day Committee has unveiled details of the 2027 edition of National Sport Day, which will be held across Qatar in February next year for the first time during the holy month of Ramadan, under the slogan“Ramadan is an Opportunity”.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of the importance of physical activity and establish sport as a way of life, contributing to improved public health and the adoption of healthy and sustainable lifestyles.

Details of the upcoming edition and its new identity were announced at a press conference held today at Lusail Sports Arena, attended by representatives of partner entities. The committee outlined the direction of the events and programmes.

These are designed to encourage all segments of society to engage in sports and make use of the holy month to increase physical activity and adopt healthy habits.

The slogan“Ramadan is an Opportunity” reflects the committee's approach to promoting sport as an integral part of daily routines that can be maintained during Ramadan, supporting public health and encouraging community members to make positive and lasting changes to their physical activity habits.

Advisor to the Minister of Sports and Youth and Chairman of the National Sport Day Committee, Abdulrahman bin Muslim Al Dosari, said the national occasion represents an important milestone in raising community awareness of the importance of sport and its role in improving quality of life.

He noted that holding the next edition during Ramadan offers an opportunity to encourage community members to reorganise their daily routines and incorporate physical activity into their lifestyles during the holy month.

Al Dosari explained that sport is not merely a temporary activity or something associated with a particular occasion, but a decision reflecting awareness and a sense of responsibility towards oneself and society.

He added that National Sport Day helps establish a culture of regular physical activity as a key component of health and quality of life.

He said the committee continues its efforts to broaden community participation through initiatives and events targeting different segments of society, in line with Qatar's vision of building a healthy, active and sustainable community and strengthening its ability to address health challenges associated with modern lifestyles.

Al Dosari noted that National Sport Day was launched under an Amiri Decision issued in 2011, designating the second Tuesday of February each year as National Sport Day. It has since become an established national occasion reflecting the importance of sport in Qatari society and the country's commitment to human health and improved quality of life. He stressed that the occasion demonstrates Qatar's commitment to promoting a culture of sport and physical activity in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in human development, public health and building a healthy and active society.

Regarding the programme for the upcoming edition, activities will be organised in public parks, walking and jogging tracks, and sports facilities across the country, allowing community members to participate in physical activities at suitable locations close to their homes.

The programme will feature a wide range of sports and activities, including walking, running, fitness exercises, team games, football, basketball, tennis and taekwondo, as well as cycling and swimming.

Competitions and recreational sports activities will also cater to different age groups and physical abilities.

Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department at the Ministry of Public Health, Nasser Ahmed Al Khouri, highlighted the importance of National Sport Day in raising awareness of physical activity and its role in promoting community health and preventing diseases.

He stressed the need to continue efforts to make sport a way of life rather than a seasonal activity. Al Khouri said the Ministry of Public Health's participation reflects its role in promoting health awareness and encouraging community members to adopt sustainable healthy behaviours.

He added that health teams would be deployed at event locations to provide health support and help ensure participants' safety.

The upcoming edition is expected to witness broad community participation across the country, reinforcing National Sport Day as a national occasion for promoting a culture of physical activity and supporting the development of a healthier and more active society.

It will also make use of the distinctive setting of Ramadan to encourage people to continue exercising and adopt healthy habits that can be sustained throughout the year.