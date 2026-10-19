Minister Of Municipality Participates In International Dates Council Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah chaired Qatar's delegation participating via video conference in the sixth session of the Members' Council of the International Dates Council, held yesterday, in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting was attended by a number of ministers and representatives of member states. Participants discussed several topics on the meeting's agenda. Al Attiyah presented interventions and proposals aimed at supporting the council's work and advancing the achievement of its objectives.