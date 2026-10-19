Minister Of Municipality Participates In International Dates Council Meeting
Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah chaired Qatar's delegation participating via video conference in the sixth session of the Members' Council of the International Dates Council, held yesterday, in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman.
The meeting was attended by a number of ministers and representatives of member states. Participants discussed several topics on the meeting's agenda. Al Attiyah presented interventions and proposals aimed at supporting the council's work and advancing the achievement of its objectives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment