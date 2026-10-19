French Pavilion To Showcase 24 Companies At Milipol Qatar 2026

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Doha, Qatar: The French Pavilion, bringing together 24 companies as the largest foreign delegation, will showcase advanced security and defence technologies at Milipol Qatar 2026 from October 20 to 22, highlighting France's partnership with Qatar in cybersecurity, counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection and other security fields.

The 16th edition of the exhibition, to be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), will also see the participation of French Minister Delegate attached to the Minister of the Interior Jean-Didier Berger, underscoring the importance of bilateral security cooperation.

Milipol Qatar is the global event for homeland security and safety in the Middle East. This major gathering reflects the strong partnership between France and Qatar, bringing together industry leaders, government officials, and security agencies to showcase the latest innovations in the security sector, said a statement issued by the embassy of France yesterday.

The France Pavilion, featuring 24 companies - the largest foreign delegation - will spotlight advancements in cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, and counterterrorism technologies. Exhibitors will present cutting-edge solutions, including quantum computing, tactical equipment, and integrated surveillance systems, underscoring France's commitment to excellence in security and defence, addressing both governmental and civilian needs.

“With a complex security environment and new challenges, France and Qatar continue to maintain a relationship built on trust. Our cooperation extends beyond the institutional framework and brings together government agencies, businesses, and innovators. The Milipol trade show provides an opportunity to strengthen this cooperation and share best practices, at a time when France places high value on security issues”, stated Jean-Didier Berger.

“Beyond the exhibition itself, Milipol also symbolizes the depth of the Franco-Qatari partnership. The event is rooted in a historic cooperation agreement between France and Qatar, established in the mid-1990s to alternate the hosting of this flagship international homeland security exhibition, reflecting the enduring trust and shared commitment that continue to unite our two countries today,” said Ambassador of France to the State of Qatar H E Arnaud Pescheux.

Participating French companies aim to strengthen their presence across the defence, law enforcement and industrial security sectors, identify qualified local partners and engage directly with key public- and private-sector decision-makers.

The French Pavilion is organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Seine-et-Marne in collaboration with Business France, the Trade Department of the French Embassy, showcasing the brand“Choose France,” which represents French attractiveness.