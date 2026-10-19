QRCS Hosts Managing IFRC Operations Training Workshop

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has hosted the Managing Operations Training (MOT) workshop, organised by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to enhance the professional and operational capacity of disaster response personnel, as well as to facilitate experience sharing between National Societies and the Federation.

The one-week event was attended by 44 specialists who had already completed the mandatory virtual pre-courses from IFRC and 17 National Societies (Qatar, UK, Tanzania, Syria, Norway, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Japan, Lebanon, Spain, Canada, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Austria, and Germany).

In his remarks, Assistant Secretary-General for Relief and International Development at QRCS Mohamed Bader Al-Sada, stated,“Crises and disasters have become increasingly complex. Besides technical expertise and resources, this situation requires capable leaders and personnel to manage operations, coordinate effectively, and make the right and timely decisions.

“That is why this MOT workshop is so important, as it focuses on humanitarian operations management capacity-building, coordination enhancement, support for National Societies, resource management, safety and security, and transition from response to recovery,”

He revealed capacity-building plans for QRCS's Emergency Response Units (ERUs), mainly in field hospitals, WASH, and psychosocial support.

“We believe that upgrading such capacity goes beyond securing personnel and equipment; it also requires investment in human talent, as well as leadership and operational skills,” added Al-Sada.