QCS Invites Community To Join 'Relay For Life Qatar 2026'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), in collaboration with Aspire Zone Foundation, is preparing to host the third edition of Relay For Life Qatar 2026 on Friday, 30 October 2026, from 3pm to 6pm at the Aspire Olympic Hall.

The event is expected to bring together approximately 3,000 participants, including individuals and families from across the community, people living with cancer, and representatives of various companies and organisations.

Qatar Cancer Society invites all members of the community to register and participate in this meaningful humanitarian event through the official website. Bringing people together in a shared spirit of hope and solidarity, the event aims to demonstrate support for those affected by cancer, celebrate inspiring stories of survival and recovery, and honour the memory of those who have lost their lives to the disease.

Building on the success of its previous two editions, Relay For Life Qatar 2026 reflects QCS's continued commitment to raising cancer awareness and fostering a culture of community solidarity and psychosocial support for patients, survivors and their families. The event combines meaningful humanitarian messages with awareness activities and family-friendly entertainment, creating an engaging and inclusive environment that encourages participation and strengthens community connections.

Relay For Life is a global initiative held in more than 30 countries worldwide, bringing communities together to celebrate life, honour cancer survivors and remember loved ones lost to the disease. At its heart, the initiative conveys a powerful message: the fight against cancer is a shared responsibility that calls for collective action, compassion and solidarity.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Public Relations Officer at Qatar Cancer Society, Khalid Fakhro, said,“Hosting the third edition of Relay For Life Qatar reflects our strong belief that addressing cancer goes beyond medical care and treatment. It also requires meaningful humanitarian, emotional, and community support, which plays a vital role in the journey of patients, survivors, and their families. Through this event, we aim to bring together people from all walks of life in a shared space of hope, where stories of strength and resilience can inspire others and where we can send a powerful message of solidarity to everyone affected by cancer: you are not alone on this journey.”

He added:“We encourage everyone, families, friends, students, colleagues, businesses and organisations to register and join us for this special occasion.