PHCC Marks World Mental Health Day 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), through its Health Education Department and in collaboration with multidisciplinary teams across health centers, organised an awareness campaign to mark World Mental Health Day, observed annually on October 10.

Under the 2026 theme, 'Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change,' the campaign aimed to promote mental wellbeing, reduce stigma, encourage early recognition of mental health concerns, and empower individuals and families to seek appropriate support.

Director of Clinical Operations and Senior Consultant in Family Medicine at PHCC, Dr. Maryam Al Emadi, emphasised that mental health is an essential component of overall health and wellbeing. She highlighted the importance of integrating mental health promotion into primary healthcare through multidisciplinary collaboration, strengthening prevention, early recognition, and timely access to appropriate services. She further noted that listening to patients' experiences and understanding the challenges they face are fundamental to providing compassionate, integrated, and person-centered care.

Manager of Health Education and Consultant in Community Medicine at PHCC, Dr. Sarah Rashid Musa, explained that effective mental health education extends beyond raising awareness to understanding individuals' lived experiences, identifying barriers to seeking support, and empowering them with practical skills to manage their wellbeing. She emphasized the role of health educators in promoting mental health literacy, strengthening coping and self-management skills, and supporting sustainable behavioral changes through realistic well-being goals and appropriate guidance.

The campaign featured interactive educational stations addressing mental health awareness, stress management, emotional wellbeing, and healthy coping strategies. Participants engaged in practical activities, including breathing and grounding exercises, emotional expression, and guidance on quality sleep, physical activity, balanced nutrition, and supportive social relationships.

Dr. Sarah added:“In line with this year's theme, participants were encouraged to share their perspectives on barriers to accessing mental health support and suggest improvements to healthcare services. The campaign also promoted simple, achievable daily actions to strengthen psychological resilience and translate health education into meaningful changes in everyday life.”