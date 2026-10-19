Al-Ahli Hospital's Conference Highlights Childhood Obesity, Advances In Diabetes Care

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al-Ahli Hospital has successfully hosted its Second Diabetes and Endocrinology Conference at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, bringing together approximately 360 healthcare professionals and specialists from Qatar and abroad to discuss the latest advances in diabetes management, endocrinology, obesity treatment, and metabolic health.

Held under the theme“Informed Decisions, Impactful Outcomes,” the one-day conference featured 11 scientific presentations addressing developments in diabetes diagnosis and treatment, continuous glucose monitoring, insulin pump technology, obesity management, and strategies to prevent diabetes-related complications.

The event provided a platform for scientific exchange, interdisciplinary collaboration, and continuing medical education, reinforcing the importance of evidence-based approaches to improving patient outcomes.

A key highlight of the conference was the presentation of findings indicating that approximately 30% of children in Qatar may be at risk of developing type 2 diabetes in association with obesity. The findings underscored the importance of early intervention, preventive healthcare, and coordinated efforts involving families, healthcare professionals, and educational institutions to address childhood obesity and its long-term health implications.

Khalid Mohamed Al-Emadi (left) and Eng. Jamal Hammad

Chief Executive Officer of Al-Ahli Hospital and Medicare Group Khalid Mohamed Al-Emadi, delivered the opening address, highlighting the importance of advancing medical knowledge, strengthening preventive healthcare, and raising public awareness of major health challenges affecting the community.

He emphasized the role of scientific conferences in bringing healthcare professionals together to exchange expertise, explore emerging medical developments, and strengthen collaboration across Qatar's healthcare sector.

Al-Ahli Hospital continues to prioritize clinical excellence, continuous medical education, and the adoption of evidence-based healthcare practices. Through its scientific and community health initiatives, the hospital seeks to contribute to improved health outcomes and support the ongoing development of healthcare services in Qatar.

Addressing diabetes and obesity, particularly among children and adolescents, remains an important public health priority requiring sustained collaboration between healthcare providers, families, and the wider community.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Projects at Al-Ahli Hospital and Medicare Group Eng. Jamal Hammad, highlighted that diabetes prevention requires a shared commitment from the healthcare sector and families, with particular emphasis on promoting healthy habits from an early age. He stressed the importance of raising parental awareness of obesity-related health risks, encouraging regular physical activity, and establishing balanced dietary habits to help reduce the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes.

Medical Director of Al-Ahli Hospital Dr. Abdulazim Abdulwahab, emphasized the value of scientific conferences in bringing together specialists from the public and private healthcare sectors to exchange knowledge and explore developments in the comprehensive management of diabetes and obesity. He also discussed advances in obesity treatment, including newer medical therapies and their implications for managing obesity-related conditions, particularly type 2 diabetes.

Head of Endocrinology and Diabetes at Al-Ahli Hospital and Chair of the conference Dr. Mohamed Elrishi, highlighted the importance of equipping healthcare professionals with current clinical knowledge while empowering patients to better understand their conditions and actively participate in their treatment and long-term care.

The conference delivered 11 scientific presentations and awarded participants eight accredited continuing medical education (CME) points, supporting the ongoing professional development of healthcare practitioners across both the public and private sectors.