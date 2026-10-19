CMU-Q Welcomes Largest Cohort As Enrolment Reaches Historic High

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, has opened the 2026–2027 academic year with a record-setting total enrollment of more than 490 students, marking a 7% increase over the previous year. The growing student body includes the university's largest incoming class to date, welcoming 145 first-year students to campus in Education City.

The 2026–2027 student body maintains a strong connection to the local community, with Qatari citizens comprising 37% of the student population. The campus also brings together exceptional talent from around the world, with students representing a total of 62 nations.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, noted that the university's steady growth reflects a sustained demand for rigorous, interdisciplinary education in Qatar and the region.

“Our community continues to grow not only in size, but in diversity, depth, and ambition,” he said.“I am excited to see an even deeper impact on the knowledge economy in Qatar as our students graduate and bring their technical expertise, critical thinking, and vision into the workplace.”

The record enrolment coincides with strong recognition in the latest US News & World Report 2027 Best Colleges undergraduate rankings. Carnegie Mellon University rose six spots to No. 14 overall among national universities. CMU also earned top-tier rankings in several key disciplines, holding first position in undergraduate Artificial Intelligence, Information Systems, and Computer Science. The university was also recognized as fourth in undergraduate research and sixth in Undergraduate Business.

The momentum in Qatar aligns with a transformational milestone for the global Carnegie Mellon institution. President Farnam Jahanian recently announced a historic $3bn philanthropic gift from Citadel founder and CEO Kenneth C Griffin-the largest individual gift in higher education history.

The investment will strengthen the university's core campus in Pittsburgh and launch Carnegie Mellon University Miami, an ambitious new campus designed around grand societal challenges, such as biological discovery, energy resilience, and manufacturing and industrial transformation.