(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, announced the return of Pulse Ka Pandal, Pulse's distinctive festive brand IP, for 2026, with the a fresh, digital first edition. It builds on the brand's continued focus on India's cultural and festive moments under its ' Pulse of India ' philosophy. Pulse Ka Pandal 2026 brings three festive celebrations (Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra onto a single interactive, mobile-first platform at pulsekapandal while keeping the essence of each celebration intact. This campaign engages participants from every corner of India through immersive, gamified experiences that make festival participation more contemporary and youth-friendly.

Pulse Ka Pandal 2026 Brings Immersive Digital Experiences to Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra

The campaign roll out is from 11 to 20 October 2026, in line with the festive calendar. Each experience combines culture, personalisation and gamification, drawing from the essence of its festival while inviting deeper consumer participation. In the 'Pulse of Tradition' Navratra segment, participants dress digital characters in festive outfits, accessories and Dandiya elements, creating a contemporary, cosplay-inspired expression of Navratri. In Durga Puja 'Pulse of Shakti' participants virtually create and personalise their own Durga Puja pandal. They select design, decorative and cultural elements to build a unique digital pandal. For Dussehra, 'Pulse of Victory,' participants take aim at a virtual Ravan, with each target representing a negative habit or personal trait they wish to overcome. The experience concludes with a personal pledge to leave that habit behind, drawing from the larger symbolism of the victory of good over evil.

Pulse candy campaigns have consistently used technology not merely as a media channel, but as a way to make India's cultural moments more participative and relevant for a new generation. Pulse Ka Pandal 2026 takes this further, using adtech, gamification, personalisation and immersive digital experiences to turn tradition into something people can step into and make their own. Select few participants will also get rewarded for the same.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr Arvind Kumar, Senior General Manager, Marketing, Confectionery, DS Group, said, "Pulse Ka Pandal has grown into a festive IP that sits at the heart of our Pulse of India commitment. Rather than treating festivals as occasions to communicate, we have created a space where young India can discover, take part in and express these traditions in their own way. Whether it is getting ready for Dandiya, building a pandal or making a pledge this Dussehra, the celebration always comes first and Pulse Candy is simply a part of it.”

With three culturally distinct festivals, three gamified experiences and one integrated digital platform, Pulse Ka Pandal 2026 reinforces Pulse's ambition to be a culturally rooted yet future-facing brand. It celebrates the Pulse of Tradition, the Pulse of Shakti and the Pulse of Victory with the new generation of India.

About DS Group

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a Multi-Business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC. DS Group has aligned its financial performance with global ESG priorities with the launch of a pioneering Double Materiality Assessment across all businesses. Further demonstrating its environmental leadership, the DS Group has a water positivity index at 1.8 across its business units in 30 locations of India.

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