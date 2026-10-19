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Company announcement no. 51 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00

19 October 2026

Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 42

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 42:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 9,568,570 341.6090 3,268,710,080 12 October 2026 15,230 357.5890 5,446,080 13 October 2026 15,103 359.8719 5,435,145 14 October 2026 71,221 355.0654 25,288,113 15 October 2026 228,158 351.7730 80,259,824 16 October 2026 15,435 356.1220 5,496,743 Total accumulated over week 42 345,147 353.2579 121,925,906 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 9,913,717 342.0146 3,390,635,986

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.215% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 12 October 2026 10,051 357.6175 3,594,413 13 October 2026 9,005 359.8352 3,240,316 14 October 2026 46,693 355.0666 16,579,125 15 October 2026 145,826 351.7451 51,293,581 16 October 2026 9,527 356.2086 3,393,599 Total accumulated over week 42 221,102 353.2353 78,101,035 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 6,316,597 342.1087 2,160,962,723





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 12 October 2026 5,179 357.5338 1,851,668 13 October 2026 6,098 359.9261 2,194,829 14 October 2026 24,528 355.0631 8,708,988 15 October 2026 82,332 351.8225 28,966,250 16 October 2026 5,908 355.9823 2,103,143 Total accumulated over week 42 124,045 353.2982 43,824,878 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,597,120 341.8494 1,229,673,224





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Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment