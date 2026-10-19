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Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 42


Date: 2026-10-19 04:01:42

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Company announcement no. 51 2026 Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
19 October 2026
Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 42

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 42:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 9,568,570 341.6090 3,268,710,080
12 October 2026 15,230 357.5890 5,446,080
13 October 2026 15,103 359.8719 5,435,145
14 October 2026 71,221 355.0654 25,288,113
15 October 2026 228,158 351.7730 80,259,824
16 October 2026 15,435 356.1220 5,496,743
Total accumulated over week 42 345,147 353.2579 121,925,906
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 9,913,717 342.0146 3,390,635,986

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.215% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
12 October 2026 10,051 357.6175 3,594,413
13 October 2026 9,005 359.8352 3,240,316
14 October 2026 46,693 355.0666 16,579,125
15 October 2026 145,826 351.7451 51,293,581
16 October 2026 9,527 356.2086 3,393,599
Total accumulated over week 42 221,102 353.2353 78,101,035
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 6,316,597 342.1087 2,160,962,723


CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
12 October 2026 5,179 357.5338 1,851,668
13 October 2026 6,098 359.9261 2,194,829
14 October 2026 24,528 355.0631 8,708,988
15 October 2026 82,332 351.8225 28,966,250
16 October 2026 5,908 355.9823 2,103,143
Total accumulated over week 42 124,045 353.2982 43,824,878
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,597,120 341.8494 1,229,673,224


Attachment

  • Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment

MENAFN19102026004107003653ID1111829323


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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