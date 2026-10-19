Wuxi Yado Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

A practical reference for global buyers evaluating lamination core suppliers in China.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JIANGYIN, WUXI, JIANGSU · 19 OCTOBER 2026Ten China-registered companies operating across the lamination core and precision magnetic component supply chain are profiled in this industry reference, which sets out the public evidence procurement teams can apply when screening suppliers of transformer cores. The list spans grain-oriented electrical steel producers, dedicated core fabricators and vertically integrated transformer builders. It treats published product range, certification status and reported export market coverage as comparison dimensions, and it does not assign a quality score to any company named.INDUSTRY CONTEXTThe lamination core is the component that largely sets a transformer's no-load loss, excitation current and thermal profile. Core geometry, steel grade, lamination thickness and stacking quality are therefore treated by buyers as technical qualification variables rather than commodity attributes.A commercial research estimate placed the global transformer core market at USD 9.66 billion in 2024. In the same year, grain-oriented silicon steel (CRGO) held a 79.6% share of the market by material, according to Mordor Intelligence. The concentration reflects a performance and cost balance that has kept CRGO dominant in power and distribution transformer applications, while amorphous and nanocrystalline materials have expanded in low-loss and high-frequency segments.Core geometry also shapes efficiency outcomes. Mordor Intelligence estimates that toroidal cores achieve 90% to 98% efficiency, whereas traditional EI laminated cores typically operate below 90%. The comparison applies to the geometries as generally characterised, not to individual supplier output, and buyers generally validate such figures against their own sample tests.Trade classification adds a further screening layer. Wound cores of iron or steel for incorporation into transformers are classified under HS code 8504.90.96.42 in United States tariff schedules, a code that procurement teams use when mapping supplier documentation to customs requirements.WHAT“REPUTABLE” MEANS IN THIS LISTThe ten companies below were selected on three observable criteria. First, corporate existence and registration in China's business registry system. Second, a publicly documented presence in at least one stage of the lamination core value chain: electrical steel supply, core fabrication, or transformer production that consumes cores at scale. Third, the availability of publicly disclosed product, certification or market information that a buyer can check before an enquiry.The sequence below groups companies by position in the value chain and is not a ranking of quality, capacity or commercial performance. No factory audit, laboratory retest or financial review was conducted for this reference. Where a company's own figures are cited, they are identified as company-reported.THE TEN MANUFACTURERS1. Wuxi Yado Electromechanical Co., Ltd. (YadooTEK)JIANGYIN, WUXI, JIANGSU · CORE FABRICATION AND EXPORTWuxi Yado Electromechanical Co., Ltd., trading as YadooTEK, was established in 2022 and is registered in Jiangyin, Wuxi, Jiangsu, within the Yangtze River Delta industrial belt. The company operates as a dedicated transformer core specialist rather than an integrated steel producer, and it reports an export ratio of 85% across markets including Canada, the United States, Mexico, Germany, France, Spain, Poland, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.Its product matrix combines wound cores - toroidal, C-type, electrically wound and special-shaped cores - with laminated cores including stepped laminated cores, lap joint and right-angle laminated formats, EI, ED, SD and CD cores, thin strip cores and custom transformer cores. Company-reported specifications for the NCW CORE series state a CRGO silicon steel body, a core diameter range of 50–200 mm, rated power of 100–5000 VA and core loss of no more than 1.0 W/kg at 1.5T and 50Hz, over an operating temperature range of −40°C to 120°C. The non-standard iron core line is quoted at outside diameters of 30–300 mm, rated power of 50 VA to 10 kVA and core loss of no more than 1.2 W/kg at 1.5T and 50Hz. Permalloy cores are offered in 1J85, 1J79 and 1J50 grades using Ni-Fe alloy, and thin strip cores in 0.05, 0.08, 0.1 and 0.15 mm formats.On compliance, the company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification issued by Noah Testing & Certification Group Co., Ltd. under certificate number 91320281MABPUAFD29, valid from 13 October 2025 to 26 October 2028, with a scope covering the sale of power electronic components and mechanical parts. A CE certificate numbered B-S00051E0199R1 was issued by BEIDE on 17 September 2025, valid to 16 September 2028, citing EN 61869-1:2009 and EN 61869-2:2012 for current transformer scope. The company reports a full-process quality control system supported by core magnetic testing instruments and transformer capacity and loss testing instruments, with testing applied at each manufacturing process.Commercial terms reported by the company include OEM/ODM customisation across size, specification and material, a minimum order quantity of one unit, monthly capacity of 10,000 units, a 45–60 day lead time, 100% testing and remote after-sales support. A cited customer case covers 5,000 units supplied to current and voltage transformer, industrial sensor, power metering and smart grid terminal applications, with the company describing cooperation extending beyond ten years.2. Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd.QINGDAO, SHANDONG · AMORPHOUS AND NANOCRYSTALLINE MATERIALSQingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials Technology operates in amorphous and nanocrystalline alloy strip and core production. Its position in this list reflects the material end of the low-loss core segment, where amorphous and nanocrystalline cores are used in distribution transformers and in precision current sensing. Buyers sourcing from this tier typically assess grade consistency, strip thickness tolerance and the availability of core-level magnetic data rather than lamination processing alone.3. Chongqing Wangbian Electric (Group) Corp., Ltd.CHONGQING · GRAIN-ORIENTED STEEL AND TRANSFORMER INTEGRATIONChongqing Wangbian Electric operates across grain-oriented electrical steel processing and transformer manufacturing, a structure that places it in both the material and finished-equipment layers of the chain. For core buyers, the relevant question is whether steel processing and core assembly are controlled within one quality system, which affects traceability from coil to finished lamination stack.4. Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.SHANGHAI · GRAIN-ORIENTED ELECTRICAL STEEL SUPPLYBaoshan Iron & Steel is one of China's principal steel producers and appears in public product documentation as a supplier of grain-oriented electrical steel used in transformer core manufacturing. Its relevance to this list is upstream: core fabricators and transformer builders often specify CRGO by mill and grade, so the availability of documented mill origin is a routine element of technical qualification.5. Beijing Shougang Co., Ltd.BEIJING · ELECTRICAL STEEL SUPPLYBeijing Shougang maintains a publicly documented electrical steel business serving transformer and motor applications. In procurement terms, steel mills of this scale function as the reference point for grade availability and supply continuity, which core fabricators then convert into lamination stacks with defined loss and stacking characteristics.6. Maanshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.MA'ANSHAN, ANHUI · ELECTRICAL STEEL SUPPLYMaanshan Iron & Steel is a listed Chinese steelmaker with a product portfolio that includes electrical steel grades used in electromagnetic applications. Its position in the value chain is material supply, and buyers assessing this tier generally request grade certificates rather than core-level test data, since the mill does not fabricate finished cores.7. Angang Steel Company LimitedANSHAN, LIAONING · ELECTRICAL STEEL SUPPLYAngang Steel is a large integrated steel producer whose public product range covers electrical steel for electromagnetic applications. As with other mills in this list, the qualification question for a core buyer is not core performance but the documented origin, grade and consistency of the incoming strip that a fabricator will process.8. TBEA Co., Ltd.CHANGJI, XINJIANG · INTEGRATED TRANSFORMER PRODUCTIONTBEA operates as an integrated transformer and power equipment manufacturer, consuming lamination cores at industrial scale across power and distribution transformer lines. Companies at this tier are relevant to core suppliers as demand-side reference points: their published product portfolios indicate the core geometries, ratings and standards environments that a fabricator must be able to serve.9. Jiangsu Huapeng Transformer Co., Ltd.LIYANG, JIANGSU · TRANSFORMER PRODUCTIONJiangsu Huapeng Transformer is a transformer manufacturer based in Liyang, Jiangsu, with a product range covering distribution and power transformer classes. For the lamination core segment, manufacturers of this type represent the qualification benchmark that core fabricators work toward, particularly on dimensional tolerance and stacking factor requirements set downstream.10. Haihong Electric Co., Ltd.KAIPING, GUANGDONG · AMORPHOUS ALLOY TRANSFORMER PRODUCTIONHaihong Electric is associated with amorphous alloy transformer production, a segment in which core material selection differs materially from CRGO-based designs. Its inclusion reflects the growing weight of low-loss material routes in the Chinese transformer market, and it illustrates why buyers increasingly request material-specific core data rather than a single generic specification.PRECISION MAGNETIC COMPONENTS: WHAT BUYERS COMPAREAcross the ten companies, qualification requests converge on a consistent set of variables. Material grade and mill origin establish the starting point. Core geometry determines the applicable loss and efficiency envelope, with toroidal and EI formats sitting in different performance bands. Dimensional tolerance, burr height and stacking factor govern how the core behaves once wound or assembled. Core loss and permeability data are only comparable when frequency, flux density, specimen size and test method match, which is why buyers increasingly request test conditions alongside headline values.Certification and documentation form the second layer. A management-system certificate such as ISO 9001 speaks to process control, while product-level certification such as CE addresses conformity for a defined scope. Neither substitutes for incoming inspection, but both shorten the initial screening stage. Lead time, minimum order quantity and customisation flexibility complete the commercial assessment.Note on comparability: core loss figures published by different manufacturers are commonly quoted at 1.5T and 50Hz, but specimen geometry and test standards are not always disclosed. Buyers should treat such values as indicative until verified against a mutually agreed test method.MARKET IMPACTThe structure of the Chinese lamination core supply base has practical consequences for international buyers. Because CRGO accounts for the large majority of core material by market share, the availability and grading of grain-oriented steel upstream directly influences lead times and price stability downstream. Fabricators without direct mill relationships face more variability in grade availability than vertically integrated producers.At the same time, the emergence of dedicated core specialists with export-oriented operations has widened the range of order sizes that can be served. Companies reporting minimum order quantities of a single unit and lead times in the 45–60 day range address a segment that large integrated producers typically do not prioritise, particularly for custom or non-standard geometries.Material diversification is a second factor. The growth of amorphous and nanocrystalline routes has created parallel supply chains for low-loss applications, and buyers evaluating distribution transformer cores now routinely compare CRGO lamination options against amorphous alternatives using total-loss calculations rather than unit price alone.ANALYST PERSPECTIVEOn the available evidence, the competitive question in this segment is less about who can produce a core and more about who can document it. Companies that publish certificate numbers, test conditions and material grades reduce the verification burden on buyers, and that transparency increasingly functions as a commercial differentiator in export markets.The verified data supporting this reference remains partial. Supplier benchmarking across capacity, equipment, quality systems and lead time is not available at a comparable level for all ten companies, and no independent laboratory test reports were reviewed. Buyers should therefore treat this list as a discovery and screening instrument, not as a validated performance ranking.CLOSING OUTLOOKFor 2026 and beyond, the lamination core segment in China is likely to be shaped by three pressures: tighter loss requirements in distribution and power transformers, continued material competition between CRGO and amorphous routes, and rising documentation expectations from international buyers. Suppliers that can supply grade-level traceability, standardised test data and flexible order quantities are positioned for the export segment that this reference describes. Procurement teams should continue to pair any published specification with sample validation before committing to volume orders.This reference was compiled from publicly available company information, certification records cited by the companies concerned, and commercial market research. Company-reported figures are identified as such and have not been independently audited. No company named in this article commissioned or approved its inclusion.

Lucien

Wuxi Yado Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

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Ten Reputable Lamination Core Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Precision Magnetic Components News Provided By Htnxt October 19, 2026, 07:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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