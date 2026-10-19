'Meeting His Chaos Collaborators': BJP Leader Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Foreign Trip Reports

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Monday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his reported foreign trip, asking if he is going to meet his 'chaos collaborators' and questioning his absence from India during the Navratri festivities.

In a post on X, Bhandari alleged that Gandhi was travelling abroad for a vacation and criticised him over what he described as a lack of focus on political responsibilities.

“RAHUL GANDHI IS BACK TO DOING WHAT HE DOES BEST: TAKING A BREAK AND ENJOYING A HOLIDAY! Rahul Gandhi is reportedly travelling abroad for a vacation. Rahul Gandhi is not in India! During Navratri, what is Rahul Gandhi doing abroad? Enjoying a break, Meeting his 'chaos collaborators'? A man who spends more time chilling than working - and then shouts, 'Vote Chori!'” Bhandari posted.

Bhandari's remarks came amid continuing political exchanges between the BJP and the Congress, with leaders from both parties frequently targeting each other over public appearances, political activities and allegations concerning electoral processes.

Separately, Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar also targeted Gandhi on social media, referring to the traditional burning of Ravana effigies during Dussehra celebrations.

In his post on X, Rajbhar wrote,“Rahul Ji, I heard that you left for a foreign trip last night. Couldn't you witness the burning of your friend Ravana right before your eyes?”

The claims regarding Gandhi's travel were presented in the leaders' posts. Neither post, by itself, establishes the details or purpose of his reported trip.

The leaders' reactions came a day after Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP leadership of orchestrating alleged electoral irregularities at a rally in Margao, Goa.

Addressing a party rally, Gandhi said,“Vote chori is an attack on the Constitution and the Congress party's dharma as the party is the guardian of the statute.”

“Gyanesh Kumar and others will face the law and pay a price for what they have done,” said Gandhi, challenging the government to file a case against him for his repeated claims about vote theft.

“I already have 45 cases, including defamation, against me, and I challenge them to file a new case for my vote chori claims. I know they will not do this as filing a case against me on this issue will make the matter legal and expose them,” he said.