Karnataka Dy CM Urges Cong Leaders To Protect Govt's Image Amid Sting Op Row

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) G. Parameshwara, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, has urged Congress leaders to exercise restraint amid controversy over alleged sting operations, saying the party must focus on protecting the government's image and communicating the facts to the public.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said,“The Chief Minister is there, and all of us are here. We have to think about how to protect the government's image and communicate the facts to the public. We must do that.”

He said it was better to remain silent rather than react to every statement. He said public exchanges of accusations would not help the government and stressed the need to handle the issue carefully.

“If each of us starts responding to every statement made by others, where will it end? That is why it is not advisable to discuss this issue extensively in public,” he said.

Responding to questions about the government's legal position on the controversy and former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah's silence, Parameshwara said the government cannot react immediately to every statement.

“There is a legal process, and the Home Minister is taking the necessary steps within that framework. The Chief Minister has also spoken about it,” he said.

He added that the government would discuss the matter and decide on the appropriate course of action.

Parameshwara also questioned reports suggesting that Siddaramaiah was dissatisfied with the government's handling of the issue.

“Has he expressed dissatisfaction? Who said that? Has he made any statement? Has Siddaramaiah said anywhere that he was dissatisfied or that the government did not handle the matter properly?” he asked.

Reacting to statements by BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy suggesting the investigation into the alleged sting operation could have political implications, including a possible change of government, Parameshwara said it was not appropriate to respond to every such claim.

When asked about speculation on possible change in leadership and claims about the Congress high command's plans, he said the future could not be predicted.

“What kind of speculation are you making? Who is saying this? Has the high command said so? I do not know. How can I answer when you say you know something that I do not?” he said.

“Let us wait and see. I cannot say who will come to power in 2028, and neither can anyone else. The people will decide,” he added.