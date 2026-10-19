How To Store Fresh Coriander Leaves For Weeks Without Losing Their Freshness

You buy coriander leaves when they are cheap, but they rot in the fridge within days. Try this simple magic trick instead! You can store fresh coriander for a whole year without losing its flavour. This easy kitchen hack saves you both time and money

Simple trick to store for yearsYou often buy coriander leaves in bulk when the market price drops. You can stop them from rotting and wasting away. Just dry them like kasuri methi and use them for a whole year.

Step 1: Clean the leavesYou must cut and remove the roots first out the yellow and rotten leaves and throw them away. Keep only the fresh green leaves can separate the thick stems and keep them aside to use immediately in your daily cooking or gravies.

Step 2: Wash and dry the moistureCoriander leaves carry a lot of mud and dust. You need to wash them two to three times in a large bowl of water the water completely after washing should then spread the leaves on a dry cotton towel and pat them gently to remove all the water drops.

Step 3: The drying secretYou must spread the coriander leaves thinly on a plate or a dry cloth.Remember:You should never dry them in direct sunlight. The sun turns the green leaves black and destroys their natural aroma just need to leave them in the shade under a ceiling fan at room temperature for two to three days.

Step 4: The storage methodThe coriander leaves become completely crisp after two to three days do not need a mixer grinder for this. You can just crush them lightly with your hands to get a crisp green powder must store this powder in an airtight glass jar or a plastic container.

How to use the powderYou can use this powder during emergencies when you run out of fresh coriander leaves. You just need to sprinkle one spoon of this on your gravy, vegetable stir-fry, dal, sambar, or chapati dough just like kasuri methi. Your food gets the exact same amazing taste and aroma of fresh coriander leaves!

This powder stays fresh for up to one year without losing its colour or smell.