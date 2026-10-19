CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Maha Navami With Kanya Pujan, Emphasises Girls' Education And Safety

Delhi's chief minister Rekha Gupta marked the Maha Navami celebration with Kanya Pujan with her family members and expressed the significance of having faith and respecting and uplifting girls. She emphasized that the true development of the society lies in its treatment towards its daughters.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister wished for Maha Navami and stated that the girls symbolize the divine female power. She added that respect for daughters should not be confined to the religious context but needs to be a social responsibility throughout the year.

CM Rekha Gupta Marks Maha Navami With Kanya Pujan

Rekha Gupta observed Maha Navami with Kanya Pujan along with her family members in accordance with the traditional Hindu custom of Navratri. It is the customary ritual that highlights the devotion of the devotees towards the divine female and the symbolic role of young girls in Navratri.

The Chief Minister also prayed to Maa Rani for the bright future of all girls and wished happiness and prosperity in their lives. She sent her wishes with the devotional greeting 'Jai Mata Di'.

Through her social media post, she managed to draw the attention of the people regarding the importance of Maha Navami and also the need to build an enabling environment for the girls in particular.

Educating and Protecting Girls Is Important for Society's Development

In the message, she stated that true social development is achieved only when the girls are respected and given an opportunity to succeed in life. Education, protection, and empowerment were some of the factors that she stressed about in order to build a better society.

She went on to say that the celebration of the girls during religious festivals should be matched with action to ensure that their rights are protected and that their ambitions are taken care of.

Access to education, safe environment, and encouragement are all important for the development of the girls in general.

Kanya Pujan Should Ensure Opportunity for Every Girl

According to Rekha Gupta, Kanya Pujan can really mean something if every girl has an equal opportunity to achieve her goals and become whatever she wishes to be in life.

Her speech thus linked the act of worship with the moral duty of building a society where girls are treated not only symbolically but also practically.

CM Rekha Gupta Prays for Happiness and Prosperity

As she concluded her Maha Navami speech, the Chief Minister sent her blessings for the well-being of all the girls and happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone.

Observing Kanya Pujan in this way made one see the two sides of Maha Navami – its spiritual essence and the need to improve the lives of daughters. The key point of her speech was the necessity of combining the respect shown towards girls with their rights protection and education.