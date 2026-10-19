RSF Attack on Darfur Camp Kills 11, Mostly Women, Children
(MENAFN) At least 11 people died and five more were wounded when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck a camp for displaced people in Sudan’s western Darfur region, a government official said Sunday.
Babiker Hamdeen, health and social welfare minister in the Darfur Regional Government, said the assault hit the Hajar Sanakit area of Sirba locality in West Darfur state on Saturday, according to the state-run news agency.
Preliminary figures show women and children made up most of the casualties, he said.
Hamdeen denounced the strike as a grave breach of international humanitarian law and accused the RSF of repeatedly going after civilians throughout Darfur.
The victims had escaped villages near the Sudan-Chad border last year, he said, after RSF fighters allegedly torched their homes and plundered their possessions.
The minister cautioned that continued international inaction over attacks on civilians could embolden further violations and let those responsible evade accountability.
The RSF did not immediately respond to the accusations.
The Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in fighting since April 2023, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted millions, deepening an already dire humanitarian crisis.
Babiker Hamdeen, health and social welfare minister in the Darfur Regional Government, said the assault hit the Hajar Sanakit area of Sirba locality in West Darfur state on Saturday, according to the state-run news agency.
Preliminary figures show women and children made up most of the casualties, he said.
Hamdeen denounced the strike as a grave breach of international humanitarian law and accused the RSF of repeatedly going after civilians throughout Darfur.
The victims had escaped villages near the Sudan-Chad border last year, he said, after RSF fighters allegedly torched their homes and plundered their possessions.
The minister cautioned that continued international inaction over attacks on civilians could embolden further violations and let those responsible evade accountability.
The RSF did not immediately respond to the accusations.
The Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in fighting since April 2023, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted millions, deepening an already dire humanitarian crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment