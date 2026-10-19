Delhi Traffic Challans: National Lok Adalat On Oct 25 - Where And How To Settle Your Pending Challans Full Guide

MENAFN - Live Mint) The National Lok Adalat is being held in Delhi on October 25 (Sunday), giving residents another big chance to settle their pending traffic challans. The Delhi Legal Service Authority shared details of the Lok Adalat in a post on X. Here's all you need to know:

Delhi National Lok Adalat: Time and Venue

The Delhi Legal Service Authority said all types of Civil and Criminal Compoundable cases can be settled between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM on October 25.

Venue:

The cases can be settled at Delhi High Court, all district courts, debt recovery tribunals, Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions and Permanent Lok Adalats

Which cases would be taken up in Lok Adalat?

(1) Criminal Compoundable Offences,

(ii) Cheque dishonour cases under Section 138 NI Act,

(iii) Money Recovery cases,

(iv) Motor Accident Claims cases (MACT);

(v) Labour dispute cases,

(vi) Electricity and Water Bills cases,

Traffic challans: Time, venue, step-by-step guide for downloading Challan Slip

Compoundable challans/notices pending till June 30, 2026 in virtual courts will be taken up in this Lok Adalat.

There are seven court complexes where traffic challans can be settled. These are Tis Hazari, Patiala House, Karkardooma, Rohini, Saket, Dwarka, and Rouse Avenue.

A maximum of 50,000 challans/notices shall be downloaded per day, 10:00 am onwards, from October 19, 2026, till exhausting the overall limit of 2 lakh challans.

Court Complex, Court Number and timing of Lok Adalat where the challan can be disposed of will be mentioned on the Challan Slip and litigants may accordingly visit the concerned court number in the concerned court complex only

How to settle your traffic challan on October 25

Step 1: Check your challans on gov and note which are“sent to court”. You mobile number linked to your vehicle must be registered, as the portal verifies users through an OTP.

Step 2: Download the Lok Adalat slip from the Delhi Traffic Police website as soon as the window opens. Slips are issued until the daily quota fills (2 lakh in this case), so be early. (Step-by-step guide to download Lok Adalat token/Challan Slip mentioned below in the story)

Step 3: Note the court complex and bench printed on your slip.

Step 4: Reach the court on October 25 with documents and a payment method.

Step 5: Settle and collect your receipt. The status updates after disposal.

How to download Lok Adalat token/Challan Slip in Delhi

Vehicle owners can download their challan slips from the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat portal from October 19, 2026, at 10 am onwards.

One can download the Challan Slip directly through the link #/ or you can follow this step-by-step guide for downloading the Challan Slip:

Step 1. Open the Lok Adalat section on gov a few minutes before 10 am on Oct 25.

Step 2. Enter your vehicle number (or challan number) and the captcha.

Step 3. The system lists challans that are eligible for the Lok Adalat. Select the ones you want to settle.

Step 4. Verify using the OTP sent to your vehicle-linked mobile number, where required.

Step 5. Download and print the slip for each challan. Save the PDF on your phone as a backup.

Which documents you must carry

1. Printout of the Lok Adalat challan slip

2. Challan copy or number

3. RC, driving licence and photo ID

4. Authority letter if a representative is attending

Missed the chance to settle traffic challans on Oct 25? Here's what to do

According to echallanservices, if you miss out, you don't need to wait for the next National Lok Adalat. Delhi now has Weekend Traffic Courts every Sunday and second Saturday and Special Evening Courts on working days. You can also check whether the challan is payable on the Virtual Court.

What Is E-Challan?

e-Challan is a sophisticated software application comprising an Android-based mobile app and web interface, developed for the purpose of providing a comprehensive solution for Transport Enforcement Officers and Traffic Policemen.

This app-cumapplication is integrated with Vahan and Sarathi applications and provides a number of user-friendly features while covering all major functionalities of Traffic Enforcement System.