Netanyahu Doctrine Backs Preemptive Strikes 9 Days Before Vote
(MENAFN) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday released a national security doctrine that puts preemptive strikes and border buffer zones at the center of Israel’s defense strategy. Opposition leaders immediately condemned it as political theater meant to cover for the failures of his government.
The three-page paper, which sets out 10 guiding principles, landed just nine days before Israel’s Oct. 27 parliamentary elections. Netanyahu presents it as an overhaul of the country’s security thinking after years of regional war.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid called the document “superficial” and “bizarre,” and said it read as though the free version of an AI chatbot had written it.
Gadi Eisenkot, a former Israeli army chief of staff who now leads the opposition Yashar party, dismissed it as “empty pages filled with slogans,” and accused Netanyahu of leaving a “strategic vacuum” in national security policy.
The timing sharpens the political stakes. Netanyahu is seeking another term while facing criticism over the security failures that preceded the October 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas, and over the wars that followed. His opponents accuse him of exploiting security threats for electoral advantage while dodging accountability.
Strikes first, buffer zones next
Titled “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Doctrine,” the paper was posted on the Israeli government’s website and drafted with help from the National Security Council.
In its opening section, Netanyahu asserts that Israeli military operations stretching from Gaza and Lebanon to Yemen and Iran removed an imminent threat of nuclear annihilation and broke apart an Iranian-led network that had encircled the country. He cites those claimed gains as justification for a basic change of course, one that favors striking first over containment and defense.
The doctrine calls for action against emerging threats, backed by stronger military deterrence, intelligence capabilities and early warning systems. It also endorses creating buffer zones along Israel’s borders when deemed necessary, but does not say where they would be or which neighboring territories they would affect.
Iran and its allied armed groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, are prominent among the threats it names. The list also includes precision-guided missiles, drones, cyberattacks and campaigns to isolate and delegitimize Israel internationally.
The three-page paper, which sets out 10 guiding principles, landed just nine days before Israel’s Oct. 27 parliamentary elections. Netanyahu presents it as an overhaul of the country’s security thinking after years of regional war.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid called the document “superficial” and “bizarre,” and said it read as though the free version of an AI chatbot had written it.
Gadi Eisenkot, a former Israeli army chief of staff who now leads the opposition Yashar party, dismissed it as “empty pages filled with slogans,” and accused Netanyahu of leaving a “strategic vacuum” in national security policy.
The timing sharpens the political stakes. Netanyahu is seeking another term while facing criticism over the security failures that preceded the October 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas, and over the wars that followed. His opponents accuse him of exploiting security threats for electoral advantage while dodging accountability.
Strikes first, buffer zones next
Titled “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Doctrine,” the paper was posted on the Israeli government’s website and drafted with help from the National Security Council.
In its opening section, Netanyahu asserts that Israeli military operations stretching from Gaza and Lebanon to Yemen and Iran removed an imminent threat of nuclear annihilation and broke apart an Iranian-led network that had encircled the country. He cites those claimed gains as justification for a basic change of course, one that favors striking first over containment and defense.
The doctrine calls for action against emerging threats, backed by stronger military deterrence, intelligence capabilities and early warning systems. It also endorses creating buffer zones along Israel’s borders when deemed necessary, but does not say where they would be or which neighboring territories they would affect.
Iran and its allied armed groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, are prominent among the threats it names. The list also includes precision-guided missiles, drones, cyberattacks and campaigns to isolate and delegitimize Israel internationally.
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