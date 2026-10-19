US Warns Americans in Mideast: Houthi Strikes Could Escalate Fast
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in the United Arab Emirates issued an urgent security alert to Americans across the Middle East, telling them to stay on high alert as the regional threat picture grows more complicated and warning of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and wider travel chaos.
The alert points to a string of attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen. The strikes hit civilian airports and other critical infrastructure, causing civilian casualties and severe disruption to travel, according to the embassy.
Officials cautioned that the fighting may not stay contained.
“The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area,” the statement said.
The embassy advised Americans heading to or from the region to track airport and airline operations closely and to put contingency plans in place ahead of time.
The alert also warned that the danger could extend well beyond the Gulf.
“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including US businesses and other institutions,” the statement said.
The alert points to a string of attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen. The strikes hit civilian airports and other critical infrastructure, causing civilian casualties and severe disruption to travel, according to the embassy.
Officials cautioned that the fighting may not stay contained.
“The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area,” the statement said.
The embassy advised Americans heading to or from the region to track airport and airline operations closely and to put contingency plans in place ahead of time.
The alert also warned that the danger could extend well beyond the Gulf.
“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including US businesses and other institutions,” the statement said.
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