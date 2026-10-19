Macron Begins Gulf Tour With Visit to Kuwait
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Kuwait on Monday to begin a four-country tour of the Gulf that also includes the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.
During his visit, Macron is expected to meet Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to discuss strengthening relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.
The official visit marks an important point in bilateral ties, which have developed over 65 years through cooperation in several sectors.
Macron’s regional trip, scheduled from Oct. 19 to 21, will focus on regional stability, freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and energy security, according to the French presidency.
The tour comes as tensions across the region remain elevated and maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz faces disruptions. The strategic waterway serves as a major route for global oil shipments, making its security a concern for energy markets and international trade.
Kuwait and France established diplomatic relations in 1961, following Kuwait’s independence. Since then, the two countries have expanded cooperation in defense, security, commerce, investment and education.
Both governments also coordinate on regional security matters. France maintains a military presence in the Gulf and has established defense partnerships with several countries in the region.
During his visit, Macron is expected to meet Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to discuss strengthening relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.
The official visit marks an important point in bilateral ties, which have developed over 65 years through cooperation in several sectors.
Macron’s regional trip, scheduled from Oct. 19 to 21, will focus on regional stability, freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and energy security, according to the French presidency.
The tour comes as tensions across the region remain elevated and maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz faces disruptions. The strategic waterway serves as a major route for global oil shipments, making its security a concern for energy markets and international trade.
Kuwait and France established diplomatic relations in 1961, following Kuwait’s independence. Since then, the two countries have expanded cooperation in defense, security, commerce, investment and education.
Both governments also coordinate on regional security matters. France maintains a military presence in the Gulf and has established defense partnerships with several countries in the region.
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