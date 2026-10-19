Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Anar Bayramov Appointed Azerbaijan's Health Minister


Date: 2026-10-19 03:46:35

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Anar Bayramov has been appointed Minister of Health of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to this effect. The document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under a separate order signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Teymur Musayev was dismissed from his post as Azerbaijan's Minister of Health.

MENAFN19102026000187011040ID1111829286


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search