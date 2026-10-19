Uzbekistan, U.S. Launch Strategic Dialogue Amid Rubio's Visit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the United States have launched the inaugural meeting of their Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue in Samarkand, with the two sides discussing trade, investment, energy, critical minerals and advanced technologies at the meeting on October 19 in Samarkand.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, on his Telegram channel, following a meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to open the new dialogue mechanism, which aims to advance bilateral relations and implement agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries.

“The launch of this mechanism marks an important step towards the consistent development of Uzbekistan–U.S. relations,” Saidov said in a statement published on his social media accounts.

The talks covered the full and timely implementation of agreements reached by the two countries' leaders, as well as opportunities to expand trade and investment and advance cooperation in strategic economic sectors.

Moreover, the officials discussed cooperation in education, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and security.

Saidov expressed confidence that the dialogue would help strengthen mutual trust, advance joint projects and support new initiatives within the framework of the two countries' strategic partnership.

The inaugural meeting establishes a new platform for regular engagement between Tashkent and Washington on bilateral priorities, including economic cooperation, technology and regional security.