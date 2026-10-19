Kyrgyzstan, Iraq Eye Wider Trade, Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Tursunkulov met with Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Hussein Mohammed Bahr AlUloom on October 19 to discuss prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 52nd Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The sides discussed current issues in Kyrgyz-Iraqi bilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further developing political dialogue and expanding engagement between the two countries.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening political ties, intensifying trade and economic cooperation, and expanding relations in investment, energy, education, culture, and tourism. The sides also agreed to further develop the bilateral legal framework.

As part of the visit, Kairat Tursunkulov also met with members of the Iraqi Council of Representatives representing parliamentary committees on energy, international cooperation, transport, and trade. The meeting was chaired by Chairman of the Iraqi Parliament's Oil, Gas, and Natural Resources Committee Harem Kamal Agha.

The discussions focused on prospects for expanding Kyrgyz-Iraqi cooperation in trade, the economy, and energy, developing transport and logistics links, and intensifying interparliamentary dialogue.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on opportunities to implement joint initiatives and leverage existing potential to further develop mutually beneficial partnerships.

In addition, Kairat Tursunkulov held a separate meeting with Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister Ezzat Sabir Esmail. The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the oil and gas and energy sectors, opportunities to expand trade and economic ties, and the implementation of mutually beneficial projects.

Following the meetings, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing Kyrgyz-Iraqi cooperation and maintaining constructive engagement on issues of common interest.