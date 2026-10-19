Redefining Protein Detection Starting From 25 Μl: Cloud-Clone's Breakthrough In Multiplex Assay Technology

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Self-developed bead-based multiplex detection solves critical bottlenecks of limited sample volume and low throughput in protein quantification

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ELISA has long served as the workhorse for protein quantification in life-science research. Yet modern studies increasingly demand high-throughput profiling from scarce biological specimens, exposing major limitations of single-parameter ELISA. Drawing on nearly 20 years of immunoassay expertise, Cloud-Clone has developed in-house bead-based multiplex detection kits. Requiring only 25 μL sample input, this platform enables simultaneous measurement of up to 100 targets, delivering a practical solution for global researchers struggling with precious sample constraints and lengthy assay timelines.

For decades, conventional ELISA has been widely adopted for protein quantification. Cloud-Clone has supplied thousands of ELISA kits worldwide, built upon self-owned recombinant protein libraries and mature antibody pairing resources. Nevertheless, hands-on experience with large volumes of real-world samples revealed that traditional single-plex ELISA cannot meet modern research demands for micro-sample analysis and high-throughput target profiling. Two persistent pain-points drive Cloud-Clone's development of bead-suspension multiplex detection technology.

Two key limitations of conventional ELISA

Pain-point 1: Insufficient volume of precious samples for multi-target testing Samples derived from animal models and clinical work-ups (such as mouse serum, tissue supernatants and clinical biopsy specimens) are costly and hard-to-obtain, often available only in volumes of a few hundred microlitres. Contemporary research requires simultaneous profiling of dozens of cytokines, inflammatory mediators and tumour biomarkers to unravel disease mechanisms and signalling crosstalk.

Standard ELISA consumes 50-100 μL per analyte. Measuring 10 targets would demand 500-1000 μL sample - far exceeding what many precious specimens can provide. Research teams are forced to drop key markers, repeat animal modelling or re-collect clinical samples. This drives up costs, extends experimental timelines. Repeated freeze-thaw cycles may degrade samples, introduce technical variation, reduce data reproducibility and even jeopardize manuscript submissions.

Pain-point 2: Low throughput slows down project progress Single-plex ELISA involves laborious workflows including coating, incubation, washing, colour development and readout. Even with full-time operation, one researcher can complete only 5-6 ELISA kits per day. For studies with hundreds of samples and 20-30 targets, ELISA testing alone may take a month or longer, creating bottlenecks for project deadlines, manuscript submissions and research milestones.

Technology R&D driven by real-world laboratory challenges

Overseas bead-based multiplex systems such as Luminex xMAP existed at that time, yet commercial imported solutions locked users into proprietary instruments and consumables with high entry costs, limiting accessibility for many laboratories. Mainstream ELISA platforms could not resolve micro-sample and high-throughput requirements. Starting in 2013, Cloud-Clone's R&D team led by Zhang Xiubo initiated multiplex assay development.

Two early attempts did not reach acceptable quantitative performance:

1 substrate approach: Two antibody pairs were coated in one well with HRP and alkaline phosphatase reporter systems. Sequential incubation and washing caused severe signal loss and failed sensitivity requirements for research-grade quantification.

2 immuno-dot array: Capture antibodies were spotted onto nitrocellulose membranes. While throughput improved, this approach delivered only semi-quantitative readouts and could not achieve accurate pg/mL-level absolute quantification.

The team concluded that incremental modifications to classic ELISA could not fundamentally resolve sample-volume and throughput constraints. R&D efforts shifted toward bead-based suspension multiplex technology. Leveraging Cloud-Clone's decades-long antibody-pair screening and recombinant protein resources, the team set out to build an in-house multiplex platform to ease sample-shortage and long-turnaround challenges, while avoiding rigid proprietary-instrument lock-in.

Establishment of bead-suspension multiplex detection system

Multiplex bead assays bring drastically higher technical complexity: dozens of antibodies, target analytes and colour-coded beads must react within one system without cross-interference while maintaining stable quantitative performance. Three core technical challenges were addressed:

1 antibody-pair screening: Rigorous selection of low-cross-reactivity antibody pairs to eliminate signal crosstalk and ensure independent, accurate measurements for each analyte.

2 encoding bead-antibody conjugation: Standardized workflows for stable coupling of capture antibodies to colour-coded beads, minimizing batch-to-batch variation.

3 reaction-system tuning: Iterative optimization of incubation temperature, duration and buffer formulations, enabling reliable simultaneous reactions for tens of analytes with satisfactory sensitivity, dynamic range and reproducibility.

After years of development and iterative refinement, Cloud-Clone multiplex assay kits were officially released in 2021. The platform supports up to 100 analytes in a single reaction well using merely 25 μL sample, maximizing data output from limited-volume biological material for global research users.

Six core advantages of Cloud-Clone in-house multiplex kits

Compared with traditional ELISA:

1 sample consumption: Only 25 μL sample enables detection of up to 100 targets. Ideal for mouse micro-volume serum and rare clinical specimens, eliminating repeated animal experiments and marker compromises.

2 dynamic detection range: 1 000- to 10 000-fold wider than typical ELISA. Covers both high- and low-abundance analytes and reduces sample dilution steps and associated manual errors.

3 sensitivity: 10-100-fold improvement over standard ELISA, detecting low-abundance cytokines and inflammatory markers often missed by single-plex ELISA.

4 and repeatable data: Around 50 micro-beads are counted per target per well for statistically solid signal readouts, delivering high reproducibility.

5 instrument compatibility: Works with commonly available flow cytometers and Luminex®-series readers. No requirement for purchasing dedicated proprietary hardware and lowers laboratory investment barriers.

6 time-saving: All targets are measured in one run. Workloads taking weeks by ELISA can be completed within 1-2 days, supporting urgent project timelines and reducing hands-on operational errors.

Two compatible technical platforms for mainstream laboratory hardware

Cloud-Clone provides two validated multiplex platforms to match existing laboratory equipment:

xMAP platform: Fully compatible with Luminex 100/200, MAGPIX, FLEXMAP 3D and Bio-Plex analysers.

CBA flow-cytometry platform: Works with mainstream flow instruments from Beckman Coulter, BD, Agilent, including CytoFLEX, LSRFortessa, FACSymphony, NovoCyte series.

This dual-platform design supports most commercially available flow instruments worldwide. The resource library covers more than 7 000 freely combinable targets and over 350 pre-validated ready-to-use panels for inflammation-immunity, oncology, cardiovascular research, neuroscience and metabolism. Custom panel services are also offered: targets can be selected on demand, with bead conjugation and cross-reactivity validation performed to deliver tailor-made kits for diverse research goals.

Cloud-Clone's multiplex protein-detection technology originates from real-world laboratory pain-points rather than theoretical innovation alone. Building on nearly 20 years of ELISA expertise, the R&D team explored alternative concepts from 2013 onward before shifting toward bead-suspension multiplex technology. Overcoming antibody screening, bead-conjugation and multi-analyte compatibility hurdles, Cloud-Clone launched its proprietary multiplex kits in 2021.

By cutting sample input down to 25 μL, compressing assay timelines from weeks to days and enabling high-order multi-analyte profiling, Cloud-Clone delivers robust, cost-effective multiplex solutions for global scientists working with scarce biological samples and high-throughput protein quantification. Researchers can visit the official Cloud-Clone website or contact authorized regional distributors for further product specifications and technical information.

SuKi Duan

CLOUD-CLONE CORP

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Redefining Protein Detection Starting from 25 μL: Cloud-Clone's Breakthrough in Multiplex Assay Technology News Provided By CLOUD-CLONE CORP October 19, 2026, 07:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.