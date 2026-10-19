MONRO PARTNERS WITH FINBOOT TO PREPARE PAPER AND PACKAGING SUPPLY CHAINS FOR EUDR

Monro craftsman works on paperboard packaging. Monro will use Finboot's MARCO platform to manage its EUDR compliance.

Monro selects Finboot's MARCO Track & Trace to streamline EUDR compliance, from supplier data collection and deforestation risk checks to EU reporting.

- Matt Sibson, Chief Commercial Officer of MonroLONDON, BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Monro, a UK-based premium packaging specialist with operations across Europe, has partnered with Finboot, a green supply chain technology company, to help it comply with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).Under EUDR, companies that place paper and packaging on the EU market must show that their products are free from deforestation and provide due diligence to back it up. The rules apply to large and medium operators from 30 December 2026. Pulp and paper are within scope, so most packaging producers selling into Europe will need a reliable way to prove where their materials come from.Monro will use Finboot's MARCO Track & Trace platform to collect data from suppliers, assess deforestation risk and submit the required Due Diligence Statements to the EU's TRACES system, all in one place. Monro has supplied FSC-certified, responsibly sourced packaging to well-known retail and cosmetics brands since 1985 and will use MARCO to manage its EUDR compliance and give customers confidence in the products they buy.For paper and packaging producers, MARCO will:.Gather verified, geolocated data from suppliers..Assess and monitor deforestation risk across the supply chain..File Due Diligence Statements to the EU TRACES system..Keep a full audit trail for regulators and customers.Matt Sibson, Chief Commercial Officer of Monro, said:“Our customers rely on us to source responsibly on their behalf. EUDR sets a higher bar, and MARCO lets us show exactly where our materials come from.”Juan Miguel Pérez, CEO and co-founder of Finboot, said:“Paper and packaging is one of the sectors most affected by EUDR. Monro has taken the sensible route of putting the right systems in place early, so that compliance becomes part of how the business runs rather than a last-minute scramble.”Nish Kotecha, Chair of Finboot, said:“EUDR affects almost every company that works with paper and packaging. Getting traceability right does more than tick a box. It gives you a supply chain you can stand behind, and the evidence to prove it to regulators, customers and investors.”Paper, packaging and pulp companies preparing for EUDR can request a demo and try MARCO on their own supply chain at . Find out more about Monro and its approach to responsible sourcing by following this link: .About MonroFounded in 1985, Monro is a premium packaging specialist with operations across the UK and Europe, and a global supply reach, serving clients from world-renowned premium and luxury retailers through to independent boutiques. With turnover of circa €33 million, Monro combines premium design with ethical sourcing and sustainable materials, including recycled-content and bio-based options. This is backed by FSCcertification and Sedex compliance, to help brands meet their environmental and compliance goals.About FinbootFinboot provides green supply chain management technology for the world's leading companies. Its platform, MARCO, offers integrated traceability. It tracks carbon emissions, automates digital product passports, creates sustainability credits and supports compliance with regulations including EUDR and CBAM, turning data into trusted, immutable digital assets. Finboot operates across the UK, Europe and the US, with customers including Repsol, SABIC, Evonik, Moeve, Gestamp and Big River Steel, and is backed by SABIC and Repsol. It is headquartered in London with a base in Barcelona.Media contactsMatt Sibson, Chief Commercial OfficerMonro Ltd...

Juan Miguel Pérez Rosas, CEO

Finboot Ltd

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MONRO PARTNERS WITH FINBOOT TO PREPARE PAPER AND PACKAGING SUPPLY CHAINS FOR EUDR News Provided By Finboot Tech SL October 19, 2026, 07:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology



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