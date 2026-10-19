Missoni And Emirates Developments Partner To Launch Waterfront By Missoni

The 250-home waterfront tower on Al Reem Island, carrying its signature zigzag through to the interior of each residence

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Missoni and Emirates Developments have unveiled Waterfront by Missoni, the Italian fashion house's first branded residential address in Abu Dhabi. Rising on the waterfront at Al Reem Island, the 250-home tower brings the maison's design language to the capital and opens a new chapter for branded residences in the city.

At Waterfront by Missoni, that identity is carried through the common areas and the interiors of each of the 250 homes, all styled under Missoni's creative direction, working with the Emirates Developments team.

The signature zigzag runs through the scheme at several scales. It appears in the multicolour paving at the heart of the podium, reads across the cladding and returns in the tower's mid-section, legible from the promenade and from the air. The oval tower is wrapped in continuous horizontal fins that lend a textile quality to the facade, with planted balconies breaking the banding across the full height.

The 250 freehold residences are available to international buyers and range from one to four-bedroom apartments and five-bedroom penthouses on the 38th floor. Homes are delivered fitted and ready to occupy, with integrated kitchen appliances and built-in wardrobes installed to Missoni specification.

A dedicated amenity deck on the first floor gathers eight facilities: a swimming pool, a padel court, a gym fitted with Technogym equipment, a spa, a residents' clubhouse, a children's room, landscaped terraces and a barbecue area. On the ground floor, a cinema, a VR room and a business lounge complete the line-up, with every amenity styled by Missoni.

Waterfront by Missoni sits within Shams Abu Dhabi on Al Reem Island, an established freehold community around ten minutes from the city centre. The building holds water on two sides, canal to one and sea to the other, with direct beach access at its base and views spanning sea, canal, city and community. Residents are within easy reach of Reem Mall, Shams Boutik, Repton School Abu Dhabi, Reem Hospital and Burjeel Hospital.

“Bringing Missoni to Abu Dhabi is a defining moment for us and for the city,” said Tareq Siam, Managing Director at Emirates Developments.“What sets this collaboration apart is its depth. The Missoni design language runs through the common areas and into the interior of each home, styled under the house's creative direction in close collaboration with our team. It reflects our commitment to creating branded residences that hold their value through design integrity and location.”

Waterfront by Missoni joins a portfolio of branded residences that Emirates Developments has built across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The project is scheduled for completion in Q2 2030.

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NOTES TO EDITORS

Project fact sheet

Project - Waterfront by Missoni

Developer - Emirates Developments

Brand partner - Missoni

Location - Shams Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

About Missoni

Missoni, renowned for its excellence in Italian fashion, was founded in 1953 by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni, internationally recognized for its distinctive style, creative innovation, and exceptional craftsmanship. Today, the company is owned by FSI, which holds a 73% stake, and Katjes International, which holds the remaining 27%. Building on a unique heritage of color, innovation, and savoir-faire, Missoni continues to strengthen its global presence across fashion, lifestyle, and home décor.

About Emirates Developments

Emirates Developments is an Abu Dhabi-headquartered real estate developer specialising in branded residences across the UAE. The company partners with globally recognised hospitality and lifestyle brands to deliver residential developments that combine luxury, sustainability and considered design, with an operational depth that extends beyond handover.

Its portfolio includes Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi; Stellar by Elie Saab on Yas Island, the first couture-inspired branded residence on the island; Hilton Al Raha Abu Dhabi, the emirate's first standalone Hilton Branded Residences; and a Hilton branded residential tower in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai.

The company builds on meticulous attention to detail, long-term brand partnerships and a commitment to quality, creating communities that endure and generate lasting value for residents and investors.

emiratesdevelopments

Hinal Gandhi

Publsh Marketing

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