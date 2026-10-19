ZPMC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

ZPMC Wins CIIF Smart Energy Award for Ultra-Deepwater Pipelay Vessel

19.10.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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SHANGHAI, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZPMC has received the CIIF Smart Energy Award for its 3,000-meter ultra-deepwater dual-pipelay crane vessel at the 26th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) in Shanghai. Designed for ultra-deepwater oil and gas pipeline installation, the vessel combines heavy-lift capability with advanced positioning and pipelay systems to support operations in demanding offshore environments. Equipped with a 5,000-tonne fully revolving crane, J-lay and S-lay pipelay systems, an eight-point mooring system and DP3 dynamic positioning, the vessel is designed to operate across major offshore regions worldwide. Its pipelay, pipe-carrying, lifting, dynamic positioning and automation capabilities rank among the most advanced internationally. The award was presented during CIIF 2026, which brought together 3,200 exhibitors from 24 countries and regions under the theme "Intelligent Economy, Boundless Manufacturing." ZPMC also showcased scale models of several of its products, giving visitors a closer look at the company's engineering capabilities and technological developments. This year marks ZPMC's 25th consecutive appearance at CIIF. The company has received numerous honors over the years, including CIIF Gold and Silver Awards, the CIIF Grand Award and the Ten-Year Partnership Award.



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