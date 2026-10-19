Amaal Mallik Reacts To Tiger Shroff Firing Incident, Says 'What The Hell Is Happening In Mumbai?'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has expressed concern over the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

The 'Baaghi' actor questioned the safety situation in Mumbai and urged the authorities to ensure the actor's security. Taking to social media, Amaal shared a heartfelt message for Tiger, describing him as one of the kindest people he knows and expressing disbelief over the incident.

“Tiger has entertained every generation since his debut and I can't understand why someone who has never knowingly wronged anyone, and is one of the kindest people I know, has to go through this,” he wrote.

Expressing his support for the actor, Amaal added,“Please take care, my bro. You know I'm always with you.” The singer-composer also advised Tiger to prioritize his family during this difficult time, urging him to stand by his loved ones.

Questioning the situation in the city, Amaal tagged the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, appealing to them to take steps to ensure the actor's safety.

“What the hell is happening in Mumbai? Please ensure his safety,” he wrote.

The firing incident reportedly took place on October 18 outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai's Juhu area. According to reports, Tiger escaped without any gunshot injuries, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries.

The incident has prompted concern among members of the entertainment industry, with several celebrities expressing support for the actor and calling for stronger measures to ensure public safety.

Expressing concern over public safety in Mumbai, singer Mika Singh said the city had long been regarded as one of the safest places in the country, particularly for women.

“Mumbai has always been known as one of the safest cities in India, where people-especially women-have felt confident walking, working, and travelling even late at night. But after the incident involving Tiger Shroff, it raises serious concerns about our safety,” he wrote.