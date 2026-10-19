India To Host Global 'Legal Metrology' Meet For First Time From October 26

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) India will host the 61st Meeting of the International Committee of Legal Metrology (CIML) for the first time from October 26 to 28 in the national capital, an official statement said on Monday.

The meeting -- being organised by the Department of Consumer Affairs in association with the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) -- is expected to bring together more than 100 international delegates and legal metrology experts from across the world, including representatives of OIML Member States, Corresponding Member States and international organisations, according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

"Hosting the meeting for the first time marks a significant milestone in India's growing role in international cooperation, harmonisation of measurement standards, promotion of fair trade and consumer protection," it added.

In addition, an international seminar on 'Evolutions in Legal Metrology' will be organised on October 26. It will bring together experts from different countries to exchange experiences and best practices on modernisation of legal metrology systems.

An OIML Strategy Workshop will also be organised on October 27, providing a platform for participating countries and international experts to deliberate on future strategic direction and priorities of the organisation.

"Discussions are expected to cover emerging challenges, technological advancements, digital transformation, international cooperation and evolving requirements of legal metrology systems worldwide," according to the ministry.

During three-day programme, CIML members will deliberate on important matters relating to development and revision of international recommendations, technical activities of OIML, OIML Certification System (OIML-CS), digital transformation, capacity building and international cooperation.

Moreover, the meeting will facilitate exchange of technical knowledge and experience among participating countries, supporting efforts to strengthen measurement systems and promote internationally recognised standards.

The 60th CIML Meeting was held between October 13 and October 15, 2025 in Paris, France with representatives of 55 Member States present or represented along with representatives of 12 corresponding members and five organisations in liaison.

Hosting the 61st CIML Meeting provides India opportunity to showcase its reforms and advancements in legal metrology on international platform, according to the government.