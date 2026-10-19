Gurmeet Choudhary Confident Ranbir Kapoor Will Do Justice To Ram Role

For Gurmeet Choudhary, playing Lord Ram in the 2008 television series Ramayan was a role that introduced him to fans across the country. Nearly two decades later, as Ranbir Kapoor prepares to take on the same character on the big screen, Gurmeet is confident that the actor will do justice to the part.

Speaking to ANI, Gurmeet said he had watched the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and was impressed by the scale of the film. He also spoke about how Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram before him, had inspired him when he took on the role.“Yes, absolutely. I have watched the trailer of Ramayana, and it looks very good. It has been shot on a very grand scale,” Gurmeet said.

Recalling His Own 'Ramayan' Journey

Recalling his own experience of playing Lord Ram, the actor said he was aware of the responsibility that came with portraying a character revered by millions. He shared how Anand Sagar, director of the television series and son of Ramanand Sagar, had explained the significance of the role to him.“I was recently telling someone that when I was doing Ramayan, Arun Govil had played Lord Ram before me. We are huge fans of his and have learned a lot by watching him,” he said.

Gurmeet recalled that when Sagar Arts offered him the role, Anand Sagar reminded him that his version of Ramayan would introduce the epic to a new generation of children.“Gurmeet, Arun ji played Ram exactly 25 years before your version. Now, this responsibility rests on your shoulders. You will introduce Ramayan to a new generation of children who have been born recently or are around four or five years old. By watching you, they will learn about Lord Ram and our history,” Gurmeet recalled Anand telling him.

Praise for Ranbir Kapoor and the New 'Ramayana'

The actor said he was happy to see the story being brought to the big screen on a much larger scale, adding that he believes Ranbir is well suited for the role.“Now, after nearly 17–18 years, Ranbir Kapoor is taking on this role. I feel very happy that our history will now be seen across the world and on such a grand scale. Ranbir Kapoor is a very good actor,” he said.

“And I absolutely believe that he will do a very good job,” he added.

About Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is planned as a two-part epic, produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The first part is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027. The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and will be presented in IMAX. Sony Pictures is handling global distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. (ANI)

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