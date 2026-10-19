Piyush Goyal: Bihar's GI-Tagged Mithila Makhana Wins Hearts Globally

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said Bihar's GI-tagged Mithila Makhana is winning hearts worldwide, highlighting its nutritional benefits, versatility and growing international reach. In a social media post, Goyal described Mithila Makhana as a superfood and credited farmers for their contribution to its growing popularity. He also emphasised the government's efforts to take Bihar's local products to international markets. "Bihar's GI-tagged Mithila Makhana is winning hearts worldwide with its exceptional nutritional benefits, delightful crunch and incredible versatility. Behind this global success is the tireless toil of our hardworking farmers. Together with the efforts of CM@Samrat4BJPji, we are committed to taking Bihar's local treasures to global markets," Goyal said.

Makhana, scientifically known as Euryale ferox, is an aquatic crop grown mainly in shallow ponds, lakes and wetlands. Its seeds are processed or roasted and popped to produce the edible fox nuts commonly consumed as a snack. According to Ministry of Commerce data, India exported more than 7,000 metric tonnes of makhana and value-added makhana products to over 20 international destinations during FY 2025-26. These markets include the United States, the Middle East and Africa.

Bihar Leads India's Makhana Production

Bihar accounts for nearly 85 per cent of India's total makhana production, making it the country's leading production centre for the crop. India is the world's largest producer of makhana, with cultivation concentrated mainly in Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

Market Expansion and Value Addition

The product has expanded beyond its traditional consumption in Bihar, supported by growing health awareness, startups developing value-added products and the increasing involvement of Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs).

Government Initiatives to Boost Sector

To strengthen the sector, a separate Harmonised System (HS) code for makhana came into effect in July 2025 under the Finance Bill, 2025. The separate classification provides a distinct trade code for the product.

The government has also taken steps to modernise the sector. The National Makhana Board was announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 and formally launched in Bihar on September 15, 2025.

Additionally, the government has approved a Central Sector Scheme for the Development of Makhana with a total outlay of Rs 476.03 crore for 2025-26 to 2030-31. The scheme aims to support research and innovation, improve the availability of quality seeds, strengthen farmers' skills, upgrade harvesting and post-harvest practices, promote value addition and branding, expand marketing and exports, and improve quality control. Under the scheme, Rs 30 crore was approved for 2025-26 and Rs 90 crore for 2026-27.

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