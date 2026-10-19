Tiger Shroff Firing: 3, Including Juvenile, Held In Kota For Attack

Three people, including a juvenile, have been apprehended by Kota City Police in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area. The accused were caught while travelling on a train, according to information shared by the police. The three accused include a juvenile from Haryana, a 22-year-old man from Bihar who works as a Rapido rider in Mumbai, and an 18-year-old man from Haryana.

Details of the Firing Incident

According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place at around 7 pm on Sunday when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Juhu. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor's car. While the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger's residence on Sunday night following the incident. Shinde said the actor had suffered injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass fragments. He also said that Tiger and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident and assured them of the state government's support. Speaking about the incident, Shinde said,“Strict action will be taken, and threats against public figures will not be tolerated.”

Police Investigation and Escape Route

Sources in the Mumbai Police Crime Branch said the alleged shooters had carried out a recce of the actor's movements before the firing. According to the sources, they were aware that Tiger regularly visited the Juhu football ground on Sundays and had monitored his movements before the incident.

After the firing, the accused allegedly followed an escape route along SV Road through Vile Parle and Andheri. They reportedly abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station before boarding a train towards Borivali. Preliminary information suggests that they later crossed the Maharashtra border.

Security Tightened for Salman Khan

Meanwhile, security outside actor Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area has been tightened following the incident. Police personnel wearing bulletproof jackets and police vehicles were seen outside the actor's residence.

Charges Filed in the Case

The case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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