Vibrant Gujarat: Harsh Sanghavi Holds Roundtable Meet In Japan

As part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Harsh Sanghavi, who is on a visit to Japan, held a high-level 'Invest in Gujarat' roundtable meeting with leading Japanese industrialists and investors in Osaka today. The meeting was organised with the objective of taking economic relations between Gujarat and Japan to new heights and further strengthening their strategic partnership for mutual prosperity, according to the release.

'Land of Emerging Opportunities'

Addressing representatives of the global industrial sector present at the roundtable conference, the Deputy Chief Minister extended a warm welcome on behalf of Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. He stated that Japan is the Land of the Rising Sun, while Gujarat is the Land of Emerging Opportunities. India and Japan share not only trade relations but also mutual trust, respect, shared values and a common cultural heritage. The friendship between the two countries dates back centuries, and today, immense new opportunities for development lie before us.

Gujarat's Economic Prowess

According to the release, presenting figures highlighting Gujarat's economic strength and industrial dynamism, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that Gujarat, which accounts for only 5% of the country's population, contributes more than 8% to India's GDP. Gujarat accounts for 18% of the country's total industrial production, while nearly one-third (1/3) of India's total exports originate from Gujarat alone. In addition, 40% of India's total cargo handling is managed through Gujarat's ports, and 65% of the state's energy comes from renewable energy sources. He emphasised that Gujarat stands for 'Speed, Scale and Stability'. Decisions are taken swiftly in Gujarat, and its policies are highly transparent and clear. Gujarat is the gateway to the whole of India, and India is the gateway to the world. Referring to the relationship between Japan and Gujarat, he added that Suzuki, the Bullet Train Project and Japanese industrial parks demonstrate that Japan already feels at home in Gujarat.

Vision for Future Growth

Outlining the roadmap for future growth, he stated that Gujarat is emerging as a hub for futuristic sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics. Japan possesses advanced technology, while Gujarat has exceptional talent. By combining these strengths, both can provide global leadership.

Invitation to Invest and Grow

The Deputy Chief Minister extended a heartfelt invitation to Japanese investors to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, urging them to“Come, see, invest and grow with us.”

Notably, during today's programme in Osaka, the Deputy Chief Minister is scheduled to hold 11 important one-to-one meetings with leading industrialists from various sectors, in addition to one high-level roundtable conference. The meetings will focus on productive discussions aimed at attracting large-scale investments to Gujarat and establishing new industrial partnerships. (ANI)

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