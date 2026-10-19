1 Dead, 3 Hurt as USFK Vehicle Flips in Daegu Highway Crash
(MENAFN) One South Korean soldier assigned to United States Forces Korea (USFK) died and three other troops, two of them American servicemembers, were injured Monday when their military sport utility vehicle crashed in the southeastern city of Daegu, a South Korean news agency reported, citing local police.
The vehicle slammed into a highway median strip and rolled onto its right side, according to the account. Daegu lies roughly 240 kilometers (149 miles) southeast of the capital, Seoul.
All four soldiers were riding together, heading back to their base after finishing a shift in Chilgok County, when the crash occurred, the report said.
Police have notified USFK of the accident, and officers are now investigating the circumstances. Details of what led to the crash have yet to be made public.
The vehicle slammed into a highway median strip and rolled onto its right side, according to the account. Daegu lies roughly 240 kilometers (149 miles) southeast of the capital, Seoul.
All four soldiers were riding together, heading back to their base after finishing a shift in Chilgok County, when the crash occurred, the report said.
Police have notified USFK of the accident, and officers are now investigating the circumstances. Details of what led to the crash have yet to be made public.
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