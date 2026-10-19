Uzbekistan Urges Diplomatic Resolution Of Conflicts At OIC Meeting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has called for resolving conflicts through political and diplomatic means and strengthening cooperation among Islamic countries during the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad on October 17–18.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's MFA.

A delegation led by Uzbekistan's First Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhromjon Aloyev participated in the session, which addressed key international and regional issues, including peace and security, conflict resolution, counterterrorism and stronger cooperation among OIC member states.

In his remarks, Aloyev emphasized the importance of dialogue and solidarity across the Islamic world, stressing that conflicts should be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means, including dialogue and negotiations.

In addition, he outlined Uzbekistan's position on the Palestinian issue and highlighted the need to support Afghanistan's socioeconomic recovery and promote its integration into the regional economy.

The Uzbek delegation also emphasized the importance of promoting enlightened Islam, expanding scientific and cultural cooperation, and drawing on Central Asia's experience in building regional trust and good-neighborly relations.

On the sidelines of the session, Aloyev held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of OIC member states. The discussions focused on prospects for expanding political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, and coordination within international organizations.

The 52nd session provided a platform for member states to exchange views on regional and global challenges and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation through the OIC and other multilateral institutions.

Uzbekistan's participation reflects its stated focus on diplomatic engagement, regional stability and closer cooperation with other OIC members on political, economic and humanitarian issues.