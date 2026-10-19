TABIB Placed Under Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Health - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The public legal entity Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) has been placed under the authority of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to this effect. The document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the decree, the rights, obligations and property of the existing public legal entity will be transferred to TABIB, which will operate under the Ministry of Health.

TABIB's authorized capital will be formed from the property of the existing public legal entity.

Until TABIB is registered in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on State Registration and the State Register of Legal Entities, the existing public legal entity will continue operating. During this period, the powers of its Supervisory Board will be exercised by a commission established by the Ministry of Health.

TABIB's day-to-day management will be carried out by a Management Board consisting of a chairperson and four deputy chairpersons, all appointed and dismissed by the Ministry of Health.

The decree assigns the following founder's powers over TABIB to the President of Azerbaijan:

- Approval of TABIB's charter and determination of the amount of its authorized capital, as well as amendments to them;

- Establishment of TABIB's governing bodies;

- Reorganization and liquidation of TABIB;

- Adoption of the decision stipulated in Article 3.3 of the Law on Public Legal Entities.

The Ministry of Health is entrusted with resolving other matters falling within the founder's powers under Article 8.2 of the Law on Public Legal Entities, except for those specified in Clause 3.1 of the decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers must prepare and submit proposals to the President within three months on the following matters:

1. Improving regulatory legal acts in light of Part 1 of the decree;

2. Drafting TABIB's charter, including the amount of its authorized capital, based on proposals from the Ministry of Health;

3. Resolving other issues arising from the decree.

The Ministry of Health is required to establish the commission referred to in Clause 2.3 of the decree.

Within three days of approval of TABIB's charter, the ministry must take the necessary steps to register the entity in accordance with the Law on State Registration and the State Register of Legal Entities.

Within one month of TABIB's state registration, the ministry must take the necessary measures to transfer the property of the existing public legal entity to TABIB's balance sheet, as appropriate.

The ministry must also take any other necessary measures to implement the decree.