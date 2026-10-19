Teymur Musayev Appointed Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to this effect. The document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
Under a separate order signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Teymur Musayev has been dismissed from his post as Azerbaijan's Minister of Health.
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