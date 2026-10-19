Teymur Musayev Appointed Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Teymur Yusif oglu Musayev has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to this effect. The document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under a separate order signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Teymur Musayev has been dismissed from his post as Azerbaijan's Minister of Health.