Kazakhstan's Kenkiyak-Atyrau Pipeline Boosts Oil Transport 13%

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)MunaiTas North-West Pipeline Company LLP transported 5.03 million tons of oil through the Kenkiyak-Atyrau main oil pipeline in January-September 2026, up 13% compared to the same period last year, according to KazTransOil.

Of the total volume, 4.262 million tons of oil were transported to the domestic market, an increase of 11% compared with the first nine months of 2025. A total of 768,000 tons of oil were exported, representing a 32% increase year-on-year, the company said.

Oil freight turnover on the Kenkiyak-Atyrau main oil pipeline totaled 2.051 billion tonne-kilometers in the first nine months of 2026, up 9% compared with the same period in 2025.

"The growth in operating performance was driven by increased oil transportation volumes to the domestic market to ensure crude oil supplies to domestic refineries, as well as higher export volumes in accordance with the schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan," KazTransOil said.

MunaiTas North-West Pipeline Company LLP is a jointly controlled entity of KazTransOil JSC and CNPC.

KazTransOil is Kazakhstan's national oil pipeline operator, providing oil transportation services for the domestic market, transit and exports. The company's main oil pipeline network spans 5,196 kilometers. Oil transportation is supported by 36 pumping stations, 68 oil heating furnaces, and oil storage facilities with a total capacity of 1.426 million cubic meters.

The company also operates five railway oil loading and unloading trestles and equipment for loading oil onto tankers at three operational berths of the Aktau Sea Oil Terminal.