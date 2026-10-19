ISIN DK0030488101 - FRN Tryg Forsikring A/S Subordinated Callable SEK 1,300,000,000 Bond Issue (The Bonds) - Exercise Of Ordinary Call - Key Information

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the terms and conditions for the Bonds (the ""). Capitalised but not defined terms herein shall have the meaning as set out in the Terms and Conditions.

Key information:

Issuer: Tryg Forsikring A/S

ISIN: DK0030488101

Maturity Date: 12 May 2051

New maturity date: 12 November 2026

Settlement amount (the " Settlement Amount "): 1,008,236,56 SEK per SEK 1,000,000 nominal amount of Bonds plus Arrears of Interest (if any)

Other information:

Tryg Forsikring A/S as the Issuer has today given notice in accordance with Conditions 9.6 and 14 of the Terms and Conditions that, on 12 November 2026 (the " Call Date "), it will exercise the Ordinary Call for all Outstanding Bonds at the Call Price.

The amount payable by the Issuer on the Call Date in respect of each Bond will be an amount equal to the principal amount per Bond, together with accrued but unpaid interest payable thereon up to but excluding 12 November 2026 (in an amount equal to SEK 8,236.56 per SEK 1,000,000 nominal amount) and Arrears of Interest (if any). Following such Ordinary Call and settlement thereof, there will be no Bonds outstanding.

Contact information

For further information, visit tryg.com or contact:

Head of Financial Reporting, Gianandrea Roberti at +45 20 18 82 67 or...

Head of Investor Relations, Robin H. Løfgren at +45 41 86 25 88 or...

Attachment

Tryg Forsikring AS Subordinated Callable SEK_call notice