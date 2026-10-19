Reliable China Chemical Fertilizer Exporter Shengtaifert Connects Global Markets At ICIF China

TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Commercial agriculture, regional fertilizer blending operations, and international chemical distribution require dependable supply chains capable of delivering consistent product quality, stable export quota allocations, and predictable maritime fulfillment. For overseas chemical importers, regional agricultural distributors, and corporate farming conglomerates, selecting a reliable China chemical fertilizer exporter requires evaluating production capacities, certified quality management systems, portside logistics execution, and trade compliance. Established in 2000, Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd. (Shengtaifert ) has operated for more than two decades as a premier manufacturer and global exporter of high-grade chemical fertilizers, supplying commercial clients across Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.Connecting with international agricultural buyers, chemical importers, and distribution partners at major global exhibitions like ICIF China (China International Chemical Industry Fair), Shengtaifert demonstrates its integrated export capabilities across four core operational pillars:. Extensive Specialty and Commodity Fertilizer Portfolio: Supplying fully soluble monoammonium phosphate (MAP 12-61-0), monopotassium phosphate (MKP 0-52-34), calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN), granular/prilled urea (46% N), ammonium sulphate, and magnesium sulfate heptahydrate.. Direct Factory Quality Assurance and Compliance: Enforcing ISO 9001-certified quality management, rigorous chemical assay verification, and third-party pre-shipment inspections by accredited agencies like SGS.. Portside Logistics Hub Near Tianjin Port: Operating dedicated transit warehousing facilities within the Tianjin Port maritime perimeter to facilitate rapid cargo staging, palletization, and ocean container stuffing.. Flexible Commercial Frameworks and Multi-Product Consolidation: Offering Full Container Load (FCL) mixed shipments, customized OEM packaging (25 kg, 50 kg, jumbo bags), and versatile payment terms (L/C, T/T).Extensive Specialty and Commodity Fertilizer PortfolioModern agricultural operations and regional blending facilities require diversified crop nutrition portfolios to support varying soil conditions, crop types, and irrigation technologies. Shengtaifert manufactures and exports a broad range of high-analysis fertilizers engineered for open-field spreading, automated drip fertigation, and custom NPK blending. The portfolio includes technical and agricultural grades of urea (46% N in granular and prilled forms), ammonium sulphate (21% N, 24% S in caprolactam crystal and compaction granular grades), 100% water-soluble MAP (12-61-0), monopotassium phosphate (MKP 0-52-34), calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN 15.5-0-0 + 26% CaO), and high-purity magnesium sulfate heptahydrate (99.5% purity). Supplying balanced primary macronutrients alongside vital secondary elements-such as magnesium for chlorophyll ring activation and sulfur for essential amino acid synthesis-allows growers to formulate targeted crop nutrition programs across all phenological stages. Each product line is manufactured under strict chemical synthesis and granulating controls, ensuring high nutrient purity, optimal particle size distribution, and minimal insoluble residue.Direct Factory Quality Assurance and ComplianceMaintaining consistent chemical quality is essential for building long-term international trade partnerships. Shengtaifert operates an integrated quality control system certified under ISO 9001. Chemical assays, moisture content, particle size distributions, and physical crushing strength are systematically verified in accredited laboratories using modern analytical instrumentation. Systematic laboratory verification cross-checks nutrient assay concentrations, moisture thresholds, and insoluble matter against declared Technical Data Sheets (TDS), ensuring chemical consistency across every export consignment. Products comply with international standards, including European Union REACH regulations and US FDA registration standards where applicable. To provide overseas buyers with complete quality assurance, Shengtaifert regularly coordinates with accredited independent third-party inspection agencies, including SGS, to conduct pre-shipment sampling, chemical assay verification, and container stuffing inspections, issuing authenticated Certificates of Analysis (CoA) prior to vessel departure.Portside Logistics Hub Near Tianjin PortLogistical agility and proximity to major maritime container terminals provide significant cost and time advantages in global chemical fertilizer trade. Located within the northern China chemical industrial corridor, Shengtaifert leverages its strategic proximity to Tianjin Port, one of Asia's primary maritime gateways. The company operates dedicated transit warehousing facilities within the Tianjin Port maritime logistics perimeter. Direct handling inside the port perimeter minimizes intermediate handling steps, reducing packaging wear and protecting hygroscopic salts against high-humidity marine air during open-ocean transit. This infrastructure enables efficient cargo staging, customized palletization, automated stretch wrapping, and professional container stuffing under strict weather-controlled conditions. By consolidating cargo near primary container terminals, Shengtaifert compresses inland transit turnaround times, mitigates port demurrage charges, and maintains reliable shipping schedules across major maritime routes to Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.Flexible Commercial Frameworks and Multi-Product ConsolidationManaging seasonal inventory and optimizing cash flow are major operational considerations for international fertilizer distributors. Shengtaifert supports global procurement teams by providing flexible trade frameworks tailored to regional market requirements. The company accommodates Full Container Load (FCL) mixed shipments, enabling buyers to combine multiple compatible fertilizer grades within a single maritime shipment to optimize working capital and maintain balanced local inventories. Combining high-volume nitrogen commodities with concentrated water-soluble specialty grades inside unified container bookings mitigates local inventory risks and accommodates diverse regional application seasons. In addition, Shengtaifert delivers complete OEM packaging solutions, offering durable woven polypropylene (PP) bags with polyethylene (PE) inner liners in 25 kg and 50 kg sizes, as well as 1000 kg and 1250 kg UV-stabilized jumbo bulk bags, customized with buyer-specified branding, localized language, and regulatory labeling.Commercial Procurement ValueDirect factory procurement from Shengtaifert delivers tangible commercial advantages to international fertilizer importers, agricultural cooperatives, and chemical distributors. By working directly with an established manufacturer and quota holder, commercial buyers eliminate intermediate trading markups, establish direct technical communication channels, and secure reliable supply allocations ahead of regional planting cycles. Transparent commercial terms spanning FOB Tianjin, CFR, and CIF paired with documentary Letters of Credit (L/C) and Telegraphic Transfers (T/T) provide overseas partners with structured transactional stability. Pre-shipment analytical verification, flexible packaging configurations, and strategic portside logistics minimize supply chain disruptions, providing commercial partners with the supply reliability required to expand their market presence.Call-to-Action (CTA)Explore Shengtaifert's complete chemical fertilizer catalog, review detailed technical specifications, and request competitive factory-direct quotations for upcoming planting cycles by visiting the official export portal at .

Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

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Reliable China Chemical Fertilizer Exporter Shengtaifert Connects Global Markets at ICIF China News Provided By Globalso October 19, 2026, 07:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing



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