Napa Green Leverages $3M Grant To Empower Local Farmers With Conservation Planning & Funding Regenerative Practices

Rotational Grazing in action at a Regenerative Vineyard site

Napa Green $3M grant to provide free Carbon Farm Plans and funding for local growers to implement regenerative practices and build climate resilience.

- Ben Mackie, Napa Green Vineyard Program DirectorNAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Napa Green was recently awarded a $3 million Advancing Markets for Producers (AMP) grant from the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD). The grant directs over $2 million directly to local growers to implement regenerative practices in the Napa area.California's North Coast winegrape growers are experiencing an increasing frequency and intensity of weather extremes from heat spikes, to drought, to atmospheric rivers, along with worsening disease and pest pressures. The majority of these vineyards are family-owned and/or smaller-scale. This grant provides vital funding directly to the growers to implement regenerative practices to help build climate and community resilience. Practices that can be funded include: compost or biochar, cover cropping, no-till management, prescribed grazing, and hedgerow establishment. Fallow fields are also eligible for funding.As these farms and vineyards improve soil and agroecosystem health using nature-based solutions, they will improve the viability and longevity of their farms and add value to their products, ensuring there are healthy vineyards to pass on to younger generations. Specific outcomes will include reduced soil erosion, increased water retention, less chemical inputs and energy use, and a diverse array of beneficial insects and birds, all of which benefits the broader community.By helping our community farms implement regenerative practices, Napa Green is contributing to a more resilient community ecosystem. Because of this, Napa Green is making Carbon Farm Plans accessible to all growers in the Napa area with the goal to actively sequester more carbon into the soil and guide the sustainable management of land, water, soil, and wildlife while balancing human use and economic productivity. These Carbon Farm Plans also act as the Conservation Plan needed to access this grant funding.“The Napa Green goal is to enrich the community and increase the resilience of the land, and we want to make that accessible to all growers,” Ben Mackie the Napa Green Vineyard Program Director.“We would love to work with each one of you so, please don't hesitate to reach out.”With this grant funding, these plans are available at NO COST to growers, but availability is limited and on a first come first served basis, so we encourage you to complete the interest form as soon as you are able.Learn More at napagreen.About Napa Green: Napa Green is a nonprofit organization advancing climate-smart, regenerative agriculture and sustainable wine production through our work with vineyards and wineries in Napa Valley. We define rigorous, science-based standards grounded in more than 250 best practices, certify vineyards and wineries, and work side by side with growers and vintners to translate those standards into daily action from soil to bottle. Our approach pairs rigorous standards with hands-on support to improve soil health, conserve water, reduce emissions, restore biodiversity, and build equitable, resilient businesses and communities.

Ben Mackie

Napa Green

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Napa Green Leverages $3M Grant to Empower Local Farmers with Conservation Planning & Funding Regenerative Practices News Provided By Napa Green October 19, 2026, 07:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment



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