TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Commercial agriculture, intensive horticulture, and animal nutrition require secondary macronutrient formulations that provide rapid biological availability and high chemical purity. Magnesium (Mg) functions as the central metallic atom within the chlorophyll porphyrin ring and acts as an enzymatic activator for carbohydrate metabolism, while sulfur (S) is essential for synthesizing methionine and cysteine amino acids. Sourcing commercial volumes of 99.5% purity magnesium sulfate heptahydrate (Epsom salt, MgSO4·7H2O) requires partnering with verified chemical manufacturers capable of delivering strict assay purity, controlled heavy metal limits, and stable export logistics. Established in 2000, Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd. (Shengtaifert ) operates as a specialized manufacturer and international exporter of high-grade chemical fertilizers, supplying premium magnesium sulfate heptahydrate to agricultural, livestock, and industrial enterprises globally.Leveraging advanced crystallization facilities and strategic export infrastructure near Tianjin Port, Shengtaifert delivers verified quality and supply reliability across four core operational pillars:. High Chemical Purity and Complete Solubility: Supplying 99.5% minimum purity magnesium sulfate heptahydrate (MgSO4·7H2O) with >= 16.0% MgO (>= 9.6% Mg) and >= 12.8% S, engineered for rapid tank dissolution and micro-fertigation clarity.. Ultra-Low Insoluble Residue and Contaminant Control: Maintaining water-insoluble matter <= 0.02%, iron (Fe) <= 0.0015% (15 ppm), and chlorides <= 0.01% to prevent irrigation emitter clogging and salinity stress.. Feed-Grade and Horticultural Compliance: Enforcing strict toxicological thresholds for lead (Pb <= 5 ppm), arsenic (As <= 2 ppm), and cadmium (Cd <= 2 ppm), backed by ISO 9001 and verified testing protocols.. Moisture-Proof Packaging and Mixed-Container Export Support: Utilizing heavy-duty PP/PE packaging and multi-product container consolidation (FCL mixing) to optimize international procurement workflows.High Chemical Purity and Complete SolubilityCrop productivity and photosynthetic efficiency depend on the immediate availability of soluble magnesium and sulfur. Shengtaifert manufactures magnesium sulfate heptahydrate through controlled neutralization of high-purity magnesium oxide with sulfuric acid, followed by multi-stage crystallization and centrifugal separation. The resulting product delivers an assay purity of MgSO4·7H2O >= 99.5%, containing >= 16.0% magnesium oxide (MgO >= 9.6% elemental Mg) and >= 12.8% elemental sulfur (S >= 32.0% SO42-). This 100% water-soluble crystalline formulation dissolves rapidly without leaving insoluble sediment, providing immediate bioavailable nutrients for automated drip fertigation, hydroponic nutrient recipes, and foliar corrective sprays. In animal nutrition, the formulation acts as a bioavailable magnesium source in livestock feed premixes, supporting metabolic balance, neuromuscular transmission, and lactation performance in dairy cattle.Ultra-Low Insoluble Residue and Contaminant ControlPrecision irrigation hardware and concentrated liquid stock solutions require mineral salts engineered with minimal insoluble residue and low heavy ion contaminants. Shengtaifert utilizes multi-stage fractional crystallization and centrifugal mother-liquor separation to achieve a main crystal purity MgSO4·7H2O >= 99.5% with a molecular weight of 246.47 g/mol. The resulting white crystalline prisms exhibit complete, rapid water solubility with water-insoluble matter strictly controlled at <= 0.02%. This high dissolution clarity prevents particulate accumulation within micro-irrigation emitter labyrinths, misting nozzles, and automated greenhouse dosing manifolds. Iron content is strictly limited to Fe <= 0.0015% (15 ppm), preventing precipitate formation and catalytic breakdown of organic molecules when combined with phosphates or chelates in concentrated fertilizer tanks. In addition, chloride concentrations are maintained at <= 0.01%, safeguarding chloride-sensitive horticultural crops, berries, and tobacco from salinity stress. The resulting needle-like or columnar crystals feature a stable aqueous pH range of 5.0 to 9.0 and are classified into distinct particle distributions, ranging from fine 0.1 to 1.0 mm crystals for rapid tank dissolution to 1–3 mm, 2–4 mm, and 4–7 mm grades, providing formulation flexibility for both liquid fertigation and dry specialty fertilizer blending.Feed-Grade and Horticultural ComplianceApplying mineral ingredients in animal nutrition and high-efficiency food crop production mandates strict compliance with international food safety and toxicological regulations. Shengtaifert implements rigorous analytical protocols to monitor trace heavy metals, keeping toxic elements far below standard international safety limits: lead (Pb) <= 0.0005% (5 ppm), arsenic (As) <= 0.0002% (2 ppm), and cadmium (Cd) <= 0.0002% (2 ppm). Keeping cadmium and lead at trace levels prevents toxic heavy metal bioaccumulation in soil and edible crop tissues, aligning with European Union fertilizing product regulations and international animal feed safety thresholds. Operating under an ISO 9001 certified quality management framework, each production lot is verified through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES) and atomic absorption spectroscopy. Product batches comply with EU REACH regulatory registration and US FDA registration standards, confirming suitability for specialized animal feed premixes, aquaculture mineral supplementation, and certified horticultural crop programs. Beyond agricultural and animal nutrition formulations, dedicated high-purity and technical grades also serve specialized industrial processes, including chemical synthesis, textile conditioning, and paper manufacturing, as well as healthcare and medical preparations subject to applicable regulatory pharmacopeia standards.Moisture-Proof Packaging and Mixed-Container Export SupportMagnesium sulfate heptahydrate is susceptible to efflorescence in arid conditions and moisture absorption under high ambient humidity. To maintain product stability during maritime transport, Shengtaifert provides advanced moisture-resistant packaging options, including 25 kg and 50 kg multi-layer woven polypropylene (PP) bags fitted with thick heat-sealed polyethylene (PE) inner liners, as well as 1000 kg and 1250 kg UV-stabilized jumbo bulk bags with integrated moisture barriers. Operating dedicated transit warehouses near Tianjin Port, the company manages palletization, stretch-film wrapping, and weather-protected container stuffing. Shengtaifert also facilitates multi-product container consolidation (FCL mixing), enabling international distributors to combine magnesium sulfate with complementary specialty fertilizers, such as potassium nitrate, monopotassium phosphate (MKP), and calcium nitrate, in single ocean bookings.Commercial Procurement ValueDirect factory procurement from Shengtaifert provides commercial importers, feed compounders, and specialty fertilizer blenders with transparent pricing, consistent batch quality, and dependable delivery schedules. By eliminating intermediary trading layers, commercial buyers secure competitive FOB/CFR pricing while gaining direct access to verified technical documentation, batch Certificates of Analysis (CoA), and export compliance records. Shengtaifert's portside warehousing, flexible payment terms (L/C, T/T), and customized private labeling support help global distributors optimize working capital and strengthen their position in regional agricultural and industrial markets.Call-to-Action (CTA)Review detailed technical data sheets for 99.5% purity magnesium sulfate heptahydrate, request certified batch CoAs, and obtain competitive factory-direct quotations by visiting the official Shengtaifert export portal at .

Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

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99.5% Purity Magnesium Sulfate Heptahydrate Shengtaifert Powers Photosynthesis and Feed Formulations News Provided By Globalso October 19, 2026, 07:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing



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