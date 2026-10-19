TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Modern agricultural fertigation, industrial water treatment, metal surface finishing, and chemical synthesis require high-purity liquid phosphoric acid that combines consistent chemical assay concentrations, controlled impurity profiles, and certified hazardous chemical export logistics. Liquid phosphoric acid (H3PO4, 85% concentration) provides an immediately bioavailable orthophosphate source for high-efficiency drip irrigation while performing critical pH buffering and line-cleaning functions in pressurized micro-irrigation systems. Sourcing commercial volumes of industrial and agricultural-grade phosphoric acid requires partnering with a verified 85% high-purity phosphoric acid supplier possessing licensed dangerous goods (DG Class 8) handling capabilities, high-spec corrosion-resistant packaging, and direct maritime logistics. Established in 2000, Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd. (Shengtaifert ) operates as a specialized manufacturer and international exporter of high-grade chemical fertilizers and industrial inorganic chemicals, supplying premium 85% and 75% phosphoric acid to global markets.Operating compliant chemical production facilities and specialized hazardous goods export transit facilities near Tianjin Port, Shengtaifert delivers verified quality and supply reliability across four core operational pillars:. High Chemical Purity and Controlled Heavy Metal Limits: Supplying 85% and 75% liquid phosphoric acid (H3PO4 >= 85.0%, P2O5 >= 61.5%) produced via thermal synthesis and purified wet processes with ultra-low trace heavy metals.. Dual Functional Utility in Fertigation and Pipeline Maintenance: Delivering fast-acting orthophosphate nutrition while neutralizing bicarbonate alkalinity and dissolving mineral scale in micro-drip emitters.. Diverse Industrial and Technical Grade Applications: Supplying consistent raw materials for metal phosphating, industrial water treatment, detergent formulations, and specialty phosphate chemical synthesis.. Certified DG Packaging and Portside Logistics Infrastructure: Deploying UN-certified jerrycans, heavy-duty drums, IBC tote tanks, and ISO tank containers from dedicated portside facilities near Tianjin Port.High Chemical Purity and Controlled Heavy Metal LimitsThe chemical purity and safety of liquid phosphoric acid depend on synthesis pathways and rigorous refining standards. Shengtaifert supplies both Thermal Process Phosphoric Acid (manufactured by oxidizing elemental yellow phosphorus, yielding high purity with minimal trace elements) and Purified Wet-Process Phosphoric Acid (PPA, refined via advanced multi-stage solvent extraction and defluorination). The standard 85% formulation guarantees an assay concentration of H3PO4 >= 85.0% (equivalent to P2O5 >= 61.5%) with a clear, colorless liquid appearance and a specific gravity of approximately 1.685 g/cm3 at 20°C. Stringent quality control protocols ensure that sulfates (SO42- <= 0.005%), chlorides (Cl- <= 0.001%), iron (Fe <= 0.002%), and fluorides (F- <= 0.001%) are strictly maintained within defined thresholds. Heavy metals, including lead (Pb <= 0.001%), arsenic (As <= 0.0005%), and cadmium (Cd <= 0.0001%), are maintained far below international environmental thresholds, confirming suitability for food crop fertigation and technical industrial synthesis. Batch quality is certified through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES) and confirmed by accredited third-party inspection agencies such as SGS.Dual Functional Utility in Fertigation and Pipeline MaintenanceIn commercial fertigation and greenhouse drip irrigation, 85% phosphoric acid performs dual roles as a concentrated plant nutrient and an effective water conditioning agent. As a nutrient source, it supplies 100% water-soluble orthophosphate (H2PO4-), which is immediately assimilated by crop root systems to drive ATP energy synthesis, root expansion, and floral bud development. Simultaneously, the acid functions as an effective pH modifier for alkaline irrigation water. Injecting dilute phosphoric acid neutralizes dissolved calcium and magnesium bicarbonates, buffering the irrigation solution to an optimal pH range of 5.5 to 6.5. This controlled acidification prevents calcium phosphate and magnesium carbonate scale precipitation, dissolves existing mineral deposits within micro-irrigation emitters, and maintains continuous, uniform flow rates across complex drip tape networks without requiring abrasive mechanical cleaning.Diverse Industrial and Technical Grade ApplicationsBeyond agricultural fertigation, Shengtaifert's 85% and 75% phosphoric acid formulations serve as essential raw materials across diverse industrial sectors. In metal surface finishing, technical phosphoric acid acts as an effective rust converter and chemical polishing agent, reacting with ferrous metals to produce insoluble iron phosphate conversion coatings that enhance paint adhesion and inhibit corrosion. In industrial water treatment, it is utilized for scale inhibition, cooling tower pH control, and boiler water conditioning. In chemical manufacturing, high-purity phosphoric acid serves as an acid catalyst in organic synthesis, a primary reagent for manufacturing industrial phosphate salts (including STPP, SHMP, and MAP), and an active ingredient in specialized industrial cleaning compounds and textile processing agents.Certified DG Packaging and Portside Logistics InfrastructureAs a Class 8 corrosive liquid (UN 1805, Packing Group III), phosphoric acid requires certified containment packaging and rigorous dangerous goods (DG) compliance during international transport. Operating dedicated transit warehouse facilities within the Tianjin Port maritime logistics perimeter, Shengtaifert provides packaging options certified under international UN standards: 35 kg heavy-duty high-density polyethylene (HDPE) jerrycans (800 cans per 20' FCL, 28 MT), 330 kg HDPE drums (72 drums per 20' FCL, 23.76 MT), 1600 kg reinforced IBC tote tanks (16 tanks per 20' FCL, 25.6 MT), and dedicated 25 MT ISO tank containers for bulk industrial supply. Shengtaifert's logistics team manages all dangerous goods declarations, marine cargo packaging certificates, pallet strapping, and professional container stuffing, ensuring safe maritime transit across global shipping routes.Commercial Procurement ValueDirect factory procurement from Shengtaifert delivers substantial operational and financial benefits to international chemical distributors, large-scale commercial farming corporations, and industrial chemical processors. By eliminating intermediary trading companies, buyers secure competitive FOB/CFR pricing and direct technical coordination with an experienced chemical manufacturer. Shengtaifert provides complete export compliance documentation, including authentic Certificates of Analysis (CoA), Safety Data Sheets (SDS), and accredited third-party pre-shipment inspection certificates. With flexible payment options (Letters of Credit and Telegraphic Transfer) and reliable container vessel booking capabilities through Tianjin Port, Shengtaifert ensures seamless chemical supply continuity.Call-to-Action (CTA)Review detailed technical specifications for 85% and 75% high-purity phosphoric acid, inspect certified batch CoAs and SDS documentation, and request competitive FOB/CFR quotations by visiting the official Shengtaifert export portal at .

Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

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85% High-Purity Phosphoric Acid Supplier Shengtaifert Powers Drip Irrigation and Industrial Applications News Provided By Globalso October 19, 2026, 07:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing



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