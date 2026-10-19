Logo for Zhongqiao Enlightenment

Exploring Technologies for Efficient Wastewater Treatment and Water Quality Management

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WEIFANG, China, October 2026 - China exported USD 2.38 billion in water filtering and purifying machinery under HS 842121 in 2024, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC). This figure highlights China's role in the global water-treatment equipment supply chain, although the trade category does not represent the entire wastewater treatment equipment market.As industrial and municipal wastewater management requirements evolve, buyers are paying closer attention to treatment technology, material specifications, application suitability and documented performance. This industry review introduces five China-based companies operating in wastewater treatment equipment and water-environment solutions: Shandong Zhongqiao Enlightenment Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd., CSCEC SCIMEE Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Taiyuan Environmental Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Anhui Shunyu Water Co., Ltd. and Shandong Wonuo Environmental Co., Ltd. The overview focuses on their reported business areas and relevant equipment applications rather than presenting a performance ranking.Industry Context: Application-Specific Wastewater TreatmentWastewater characteristics vary by source, making process selection dependent on pollutant composition, flow rate and discharge requirements. A municipal Sewage Treatment Plant typically focuses on organic matter removal and compliance with applicable discharge standards, while an Industrial Wastewater Treatment System may require additional processes to address oils, suspended solids, chemicals or other production-related contaminants.Different industries therefore require different treatment configurations. A Hospital Wastewater Treatment System may need disinfection alongside conventional treatment processes. A Slaughterhouse Wastewater Treatment Plant may require effective removal of fats, oils and suspended solids, while a Textile Wastewater Treatment System may need to address colour and dye-related pollutants. A Food Processing Wastewater Treatment System must also accommodate variations in wastewater generated by production, equipment cleaning and other operational activities.Integrated, packaged and containerized configurations provide options for sites with different space and installation requirements. A Packaged Sewage Treatment Plant can combine multiple treatment stages in a compact unit, while a Containerized Wastewater Treatment Plant or Modular Sewage Treatment Plant may suit decentralized facilities and projects requiring flexible installation. The appropriate configuration depends on wastewater analysis, operating conditions, treatment objectives and the required effluent quality.Five Wastewater Treatment Equipment Manufacturers1. Shandong Zhongqiao Enlightenment Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd.Established in 2013 and based in Weifang, Shandong Province, Shandong Zhongqiao Enlightenment Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, development and manufacture of integrated wastewater treatment equipment, dissolved air flotation units, lamella clarifiers and customized water-treatment solutions. Company-provided information describes a manufacturing facility covering approximately 40,000 square metres, around 170 employees, an engineering team of 15 and annual output of approximately 900 sets. The company also reports exports to more than 30 countries and regions and over 4,000 installations in China and overseas. These figures should be checked against current company documentation before publication.Its reported product portfolio includes integrated sewage treatment equipment, MBR membrane systems, dissolved air flotation equipment and lamella clarifiers. These products may be relevant to domestic sewage, industrial wastewater and decentralized treatment projects. The company lists the WSZ-100 model for applications including hotels, hospitals, camps, slaughterhouses and livestock facilities. Its dissolved air flotation range includes the YW-5 model, with a stated rated capacity of 5 cubic metres per hour. Model specifications and application suitability should be confirmed against the latest product documentation.For biological treatment applications, an MBR Wastewater Treatment System combines biological processes with membrane separation. An MBR Sewage Treatment Plant may be considered when a project requires this integrated approach and the operating conditions support membrane-based treatment. The company also lists MBBR-related equipment. An MBBR Wastewater Treatment System uses biofilm carriers in a biological reactor, while an MBBR Sewage Treatment Plant may be suitable for selected domestic or industrial wastewater applications. The final process choice should reflect influent characteristics, discharge limits, operating capacity and required treatment performance.The company's dissolved air flotation equipment is intended for wastewater containing oil, grease and suspended solids. A Dissolved Air Flotation System introduces fine bubbles to help separate floatable contaminants, making it a potential option for a DAF Wastewater Treatment System in suitable food-processing, slaughterhouse and other industrial applications. Its listed product range also includes a Lamella Clarifier, which supports solids separation through an inclined-plate settling arrangement. Whether these technologies are appropriate depends on wastewater composition and the overall treatment process.Material selection is another consideration. Company information describes equipment options in carbon steel, SS304 stainless steel and polypropylene (PP). These materials can be assessed against wastewater composition, corrosion risks, installation conditions and maintenance requirements. For corrosive applications, buyers should confirm the exact material grade and chemical compatibility before ordering.Published application information covers domestic sewage, hospital wastewater, slaughterhouse wastewater and livestock-related wastewater. Depending on site requirements, these applications may call for an Integrated Sewage Treatment System, a Hospital Wastewater Treatment System or a Slaughterhouse Wastewater Treatment Plant. The company also reports a containerized project for wheat-washing wastewater in the American Midwest, with a treatment volume of approximately 150 cubic metres per day. This example illustrates the use of containerized equipment in an industrial setting; project records and performance data should be reviewed when assessing its relevance to another facility.The company states that it holds ISO 9001 certification and more than 100 patented technologies. Its reported product range provides a basis for evaluating integrated and customized equipment according to treatment capacity, materials, footprint and wastewater characteristics. Buyers should request current certification documents, technical specifications and relevant project references before proceeding to detailed technical assessment. Company-reported figures, product details and project claims should be verified before publication or procurement.2. CSCEC SCIMEE Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.CSCEC SCIMEE Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. operates in municipal water-environment management, industrial water treatment and water reuse. Its publicly described activities include water-treatment technologies and engineering solutions for municipal and industrial applications, including sectors such as steel and coal. This business scope is relevant to projects that require broader treatment engineering and system integration rather than the supply of a single packaged unit.For potential projects, buyers should assess the company's specific technical offering, project scope and documented performance against the wastewater source, operating conditions and applicable discharge or reuse standards. The appropriate configuration will depend on the treatment objectives and the requirements of the site.3. Jiangsu Taiyuan Environmental Science and Technology Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Taiyuan Environmental Science and Technology Co., Ltd. is included in this industry overview for its reported involvement in water-environment services and wastewater treatment solutions. Its described business areas include treatment equipment, project design, installation and operational support, alongside modular prefabricated equipment and related clarification and sludge-treatment solutions.These offerings may be relevant to projects considering a Modular Sewage Treatment Plant or a compact Wastewater Treatment System. Before selecting a supplier, buyers should verify the current product range, treatment capacity, process configuration, engineering responsibilities and compliance with the applicable discharge requirements.4. Anhui Shunyu Water Co., Ltd.Anhui Shunyu Water Co., Ltd. focuses on water-industry technologies, intelligent equipment and digital water-management services. Its reported portfolio includes the SY-PLUS Intelligent Modular Sewage Treatment System and the SY-HEST Integrated Sewage Treatment System, alongside products and services for water supply and wastewater management.These offerings provide a reference point for buyers comparing modular and integrated treatment configurations for municipal or decentralized applications. For a specific project, the proposed treatment process, equipment scope, operating requirements and after-sales responsibilities should be clearly defined and confirmed through current technical documentation.5. Shandong Wonuo Environmental Co., Ltd.Publicly available company information associated with Shandong Wonuo Environmental describes wastewater-treatment equipment, environmental engineering and related project services. Its reported product scope includes integrated MBR sewage treatment equipment, hospital wastewater-treatment engineering and buried hospital wastewater pretreatment equipment.These offerings may be relevant to projects evaluating compact biological treatment or a packaged Hospital Wastewater Treatment System. Buyers should confirm the company's formal English name, current product availability, relevant project references and the division between equipment supply and engineering services before procurement. The suitability of any proposed system should be determined by wastewater characteristics, treatment objectives and local regulatory requirements.Key Considerations for Equipment SelectionSelecting a suitable treatment system starts with three essential inputs: influent water quality, expected flow rate and the required effluent standard. These factors help determine whether biological treatment, flotation, clarification, membrane separation or a combination of technologies is appropriate. A well-defined process design should also account for variations in influent quality and the operating conditions expected throughout the equipment lifecycle.Material compatibility and maintenance requirements are equally important. Buyers should review corrosion resistance, equipment accessibility, sludge handling, power requirements, spare-parts availability and commissioning arrangements. For packaged, modular or containerized treatment plants, the available footprint, transportation constraints, installation conditions and potential for future capacity expansion should also be assessed.Supplier evaluation should extend beyond headline capacity or initial equipment price. Purchasers should request technical specifications, process-flow diagrams, material details, relevant project references and a clear statement of the scope of supply. Where performance guarantees apply, the contract should identify the relevant influent conditions, effluent targets, testing procedures and responsibilities of each party.Market OutlookDemand for wastewater treatment equipment continues to be shaped by industrial discharge requirements, decentralized treatment needs and interest in integrated equipment configurations. Packaged and containerized systems can support sites with limited space or distributed treatment requirements, while modular configurations may allow phased installation and capacity expansion.Biological treatment, membrane separation, dissolved air flotation and clarification serve different functions. Their selection should be guided by wastewater characteristics, the required treatment outcome, operating costs and maintenance capacity. Municipal and industrial projects may also need to coordinate pretreatment, biological processes, disinfection and sludge management as part of a broader treatment system.For international buyers, comparing suppliers on documented technical specifications, material suitability, relevant project experience and clearly defined performance responsibilities provides a more reliable basis for evaluation than equipment price alone. As wastewater treatment requirements continue to evolve, the alignment between process design, equipment configuration and site-specific operating needs remains central to project planning.

Sunny

Shandong Zhongqiao Enlightenment Environmental Protection Eq

+ +86 156 1060 0767

zqqdequipment@163

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Reputable Wastewater Treatment Equipment Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Environmental Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 19, 2026, 07:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Waste Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.