South Korea To Meet Crypto Exchanges As Lawmakers Seek Tax Delay

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) South Korea's top finance officials are expected to meet with major cryptocurrency exchanges this Tuesday as industry groups renew calls to delay a planned crypto tax. The push comes ahead of its current implementation timeline in January, after regulators have already postponed the measure multiple times.

According to Yonhap, the government is preparing a consultation on crypto taxation that will include representatives from Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, DigitalX, and Gopax, as well as executives from the Digital Asset Exchange Alliance (DAXA). Among the attending officials are Kwon Dae-young, first vice minister of finance and economy, and Yoo Young-jun, director general for digital financial policy at the Financial Services Commission.

South Korea plans a formal consultation with multiple exchanges and DAXA as lawmakers and the industry argue the tax framework is not yet ready. Yonhap reports that unresolved“transaction type” standards and limited preparation time are central to exchange concerns. The crypto tax has been postponed three times previously, with the latest delay shifting the start to 2027. A bill introduced in the National Assembly would push taxation further to align it with the timing of OECD Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) data-sharing.

Key takeawaysWhy regulators are consulting exchanges now

The timing of Tuesday's meeting signals that South Korea's approach to crypto taxation is still in flux, even after earlier deferrals. Yonhap's report frames the consultation as part of an ongoing effort to reconcile policy goals with operational readiness on the exchange side.

While the government has already delayed the tax three times, the latest schedule-moved to 2027-has not ended the debate. Exchange representatives told Yonhap that practical implementation depends on technical and regulatory details that remain unresolved, leaving firms with too little time to adapt.

What exchanges say is holding up implementation

In comments to Yonhap, an exchange official pointed to two specific bottlenecks: standards for different transaction types and time constraints for building or updating the infrastructure needed to comply.

The official said that“standards for different transaction types have not yet been finalized, and time is running short for practical preparations on the infrastructure side.” The exchange representative added that there is a“shared view in favor of postponing the start of taxation,” reflecting industry-wide frustration that compliance requirements may not be settled soon enough to meet the announced timeline.

For investors and traders, these disputes matter because tax rules can influence how exchanges handle reporting, how users receive documentation, and how efficiently firms can implement user-facing workflows. Even when the market remains liquid, delayed or shifting tax frameworks tend to increase uncertainty-particularly around record-keeping, reporting categories, and the systems used to determine transaction treatment.

How the tax timeline shifted-and what's driving further pressure

South Korea's crypto tax has already been pushed back repeatedly. Earlier reporting cited that the government confirmed the start date would move to January 2027 amid political disagreement and industry pushback related to exchange readiness and the threshold level. The current consultations and renewed legislative activity suggest that, despite the most recent adjustment, the industry still sees gaps that could leave it scrambling close to implementation.

Yonhap also notes that unresolved transaction rules and the limited runway for infrastructure work are among the reasons exchanges want additional time. That message aligns with a broader pattern: when taxation depends on detailed classification rules and system-level reporting capabilities, the compliance timeline is often constrained by regulatory finalization rather than by market participants' willingness to prepare.

Legislators propose linking crypto taxation to CARF data sharing

On Friday, Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Park Min-gyu introduced a bill that would extend the effective start of crypto taxation. As reported by the bill's public listing, the proposal seeks to postpone the tax until January 1 of the second year after South Korea begins sharing data under the OECD Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).

If CARF-based data sharing begins as expected-described in earlier coverage as starting with the first exchange in 2027-taxation under the bill would begin in 2029. The CARF linkage is important because it ties domestic tax implementation to an international reporting schedule rather than relying solely on a fixed calendar date.

From an industry perspective, this approach could reduce the risk of mismatched reporting timelines between what exchanges can operationalize and what cross-border data-sharing rules require. From a policy perspective, however, it also raises questions about how long South Korea can maintain a“ready when details are finalized” stance without extending uncertainty for compliance planning.

What to watch after Tuesday's meeting

Tuesday's consultation with exchanges and DAXA will likely clarify whether regulators are close to finalizing transaction-type standards and what technical expectations they have for exchange infrastructure. With a bill now on the table that would further delay taxation beyond 2027, the next key signal for market participants will be whether officials treat the remaining standards as near-term deliverables or accept that another postponement may be necessary.

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