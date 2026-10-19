'Destroying Businesses, People's Sources Of Income': JUI-F Slams Pakistan Govt For Its Policies Towards Afghanistan

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, Oct 19 (IANS) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has slammed the Pakistan government for its policies towards Afghanistan, stressing that the war has resulted in the closure of western trade routes, disrupted commerce and affected the livelihoods of people, local media reported on Monday.

Rehman said that the Pakistan government, by facilitating US investment in mineral resources in tribal areas, is placing the region's resources at risk of foreign control, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported.

Rehman said, "The conflict with Afghanistan has brought trade through Pakistan's western crossings to a halt, destroying businesses and people's sources of income. China has lost confidence in us. You have made deals with the Americans, effectively allowing them to take control of our resources on our own soil and opening the door for their investment. Even if you receive a few coins in return and are satisfied with that, remember that this policy is no longer acceptable to us. China and Russia also have concerns about this. You are bringing foreign forces into the region."

He emphasised that the government's policies have resulted in Pakistani investors moving their capital out of the country.

"Why are investors coming to Afghanistan to invest while Pakistani investors are taking their money out of Pakistan? Investors around the world consider three things before investing. First, they invest where there is peace and security. Second, where contracts and transactions are transparent. Third, where the rule of law is upheld. You have completely destroyed this country's economy, yet you proudly claim that you are saving it," Tolo News quoted Rehman as saying.

In recent months, ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been strained, with repeated exchanges of fire and growing concerns over civilian casualties.

On October 12, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistani authorities of trying to sabotage the negotiation process and said that its senior officials are focused on propaganda instead of finding solutions, describing it as Islamabad's "failed policy".

Mujahid said that Pakistan blaming Afghanistan for its own failures is "no solution to any problem" and said that Islamabad facing political, security, social, and economic challenges is a "matter of serious concern."

In a statement shared on X, Mujahid stated, "Blaming Afghanistan for its own failures by Pakistani officials is no solution to any problem. The political, security, social, and economic challenges facing Pakistan are a matter of serious concern and have negative implications for the entire region."

"The Pakistani authorities' baseless accusations, attempts to sabotage negotiation processes, and the excessive focus of senior officials on propaganda rather than finding solutions constitute a failed policy," he added.

Zabihullah Mujahid urged Pakistan to take constructive steps to address its domestic challenges and respect the views and rights of its politicians and people.

Taliban spokesperson's statement comes after Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Sajjad Haider Khan, reiterated Islamabad's allegations that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other armed groups have safe havens in Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based Amu TV reported.

While addressing a media briefing on October 9, Khan said that TTP, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and other groups had found safe havens in Afghanistan. He stated that Pakistan had shared information about the location of militants with Taliban authorities and urged them to stop the groups based in Afghanistan from conducting attacks in Pakistan, Amu TV reported.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban of failing to stop armed groups, especially the TTP, from operating on Afghan soil, a claim rejected by Taliban authorities.